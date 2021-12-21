Town of St. Joseph accident ends in fatality

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

TOWN OF ST. JOSEPH – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:47 a.m. on December 16, 2021, of a motor vehicle crash on CTH E, near the east junction of CTH A, in the Town of St. Joseph.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a subject that was deceased. The operator of the vehicle, Thomas M. Harrington, age 61, from Hudson, Wis., was traveling eastbound on CTH E when he entered the WI DNR parking lot, striking a metal gate and several trees, causing the vehicle to roll. He was operating a 2005 Toyota 4Runner at the time of the crash.

Mr. Harrington was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Joseph Fire Department, St. Joseph First Responders, WI Department of Natural Resources and St. Croix County Medical Examiners Office.

The incident represents the ninth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.

This incident remains under investigation.