PATRICIA “PAT” ANN (POTTER) KRENTZ

Patricia “Pat” Ann Krentz, age 84,of Glenwood City, WI passed away peacefully with family at her side at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI on December 13th, 2021.

Patricia was born on July 15th,1937 in Pendelton, IN to Pete and Gladys (Paynter) Potter, the third of seven children. She grew up in Anderson, IN where she met Hayes Krentz through a friend and later married him on December 31st,1960. They left Anderson in 1965 raised their family of four daughters and two sons while moving about the country, from St. Paul, Minnesota, Boyceville and Connorsville in Wisconsin, Salt Lake City, Utah and Denver, Colorado, but their love for the midwest brought them back to Wisconsin where they built their home in Cumberland.

Pat devoted her life to her children and husband, but worked outside the home to help support her family, starting out pressing shirts for 10 cents per shirt, to cooking at the Village Inn in Clear Lake and the Turtle Inn in Turtle Lake, a job that Pat truly enjoyed and spoke of fondly, but a majority of her work was in factories such as MacMillan’s of Woodville and Hartzells in Turtle Lake, where she retired from in 2002.

Pat shared many adventures with her family including staying at a family cabin or houseboat, fishing, gardening and shared her passion of caring for animals, be it feeding the birds, raising pigs and caring for horses. She loved to bake and cook for family and friends, a love she passed onto her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy came with visiting and laughing with her family.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Pete and Gladys Potter, husband of 54 years, Hayes Krentz Sr., son Hayes “Bill” Krentz Jr., sisters Dorothy Potter and Barbara Yunker, brothers Jimmy Potter and Lawrence Potter, and nephew Brian Yunker.

Patricia is survived by her children Cheri (Gary) Rott of Glenwood City, WI; Harold (Jill)Krentz of Beldenville, WI; Joyce (Matthew) Lutz of Clear Lake,WI; Karen Krentz of Glenwood City; Victoria (Mark) Gluege of Glenwood City, WI; her sister Yvonne Selby of Anderson, IN; brother Ronald(Cathie)Potter of Anderson, IN and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

