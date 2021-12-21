My Favorite Christmas – By Mrs. Kiekhafer’s 3rd Grade Class – 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

My favorite Christmas was about 3 or 4 years ago me and my mom and my sister Emmy and my brother a went to Polar Express. Me and family Where four or 3 hours and We got hot chocolate. I watched the Grinch and the Movie. Then we went back home and opened presents then we had a little party at my moms. Then we had candy canes and gummy bears and gummy rings.

Oscar Turrubiates, 9

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last year. Me and my dad and my mom went to my Aunt’s house. After we went to my Aunt’s we went to my uncle’s house. We went to open presents’ I got a lot of stuff. My brothers got a lot to and last year. I got a skateboard and elbow pads and knee pads. My brother got baby toys my brothers got a toy car.

Chance Thao, 8

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last years. I was years old. I gave Santa cookies and milk. He gare me an Americaneill Doll set. We had a good food to ear family came to see. It was the best Christmas ever!

Morgan Swart, 8

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last year because we all. Wawch Ernis saves Christmas then we go to Irvine park. Nex we go to Nestle that is ware my dad wors. We see Santa Clause ther and wer get hot chocolate and cookies. Then we open presents the end.

Matthew Loew, 8

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last year. Because I got a lot of presents. And we have hot chocolate. And we get to see my grandma grandpa uncle, aunts, cousins. And first we open our presents at our house. Then at our granma and grandpa house we eat cookes and that is my favorite Crismas.

Melanie Flatland, 8

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last year because. We had Christmas early. We went to my grandma’s house and got a lot of presents. We had a lot of food. We played games and had a lot of fun. We played in the snow, we allwas have snowballs fights. We also drank hot chocolat and cookies.

Sarah Sonnentag

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last year. First, we went to my Grandma Sue’s hoere, and my Great Grandma Inez was there too. We went to Grandma Sue’s because Mom and Dad didn’t want us to yet. So when we got there we loved it. Then, we went to my Grandma Karen and Grandpa Fritz. Last, we went back home to open gifts me and my brother both open’d a gift at the time and we both got hoverboards that was some news about my favorite Christmas.

Brayden Sarauer, 8

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last year. Because I got a rainbow high doll and I got 2 dolls. One at my moms and one at my dads. So there names were Poppy and Skyler and my cousins got a barbie doll and my other cousin got science thing for Christmas. The place was at emerald where my uncle lives and name is Jermy Leduc so that what I got for Christmas.

Taetum Leduc, 8

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last year. It was my favorite Christmas because I got to spend time with my family. My grandpa, grandma, aunt, uncle, cousins, sister, mom, and my dad were at the party. That year I got some of my favorite toys. We were at both of my grandma’s house. We at ham, mash potatoes, and my grandma’s pink Jello.

Caden Knutson, 8

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last year when I went to Great Wolf Lodge. My family was there. Grandma, Grandpa, Brandie, Seve, Alex, Abby, Annabele, Lizzbatha, Aiariana, Shadoe, Spooky, and Semper. When everybody was there we went to go eat. Then we went back and opened our presents. Next we went to the pool with water toys. Finally we went back to the room and cleaned up.

Colton Ayres, 9

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was good presents. We get to go to grandma and grandpa’s house. I can play game with my cousins. At my grandma’s house. At my Grandma’s house we eat ham on Christmas. We play games we play tag. We watch tv with my family.

Easton Scott, 9

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was two years ago. I was seven years old my grandpa, grandma, and uncle were there. We were making cookies about two days before chistmas. There was a lot of cookies that we made we gave some to our bus driver’s, teacher’s, and family member’s. Finaly, it’s chistmas and grandpa, grandma, and my uncle spend the night. When it’s Christmas then we have a big breakfast. Then we start opening presents and there is such magical things.

Harlow Apel, 9

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last year because my family was there. I got clothes, toys, shoes. I went to grandmas house, Aunt’s house, and my house. I sometimes drink hot coco, eggnog. I totale eat cookies, snowball’s. I Love opening presents, watching the grinch.

Michael Harbek

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was last year. I woke up at like 3 in the morning. Then I had to wait lik 5 hours. Once that was done we opened presents. My sister was crying because how happy she was. We had hot chocolate and watched The Grinch. We went outside in the snow.

Jillian Rose

Colfax

My favorite crmis my mom, dad, ant, ucnlen were ther weh old binner and the we open presents. The wer a card gam. Dice got go to my grandma hose’s.

Ryker Holland

Colfax

My favorite Christmas was a year ago because every Christmas my sister would wake up first. Next she always wakes me up then we go wake are mom and dad up. Finlly we open areprenents and our stockings at night we go to my gradma and grandpa’s house. We open our presents and then we play card games and play with our toys. The week before Christmas we go to my grandma’s and grandma’s house. We open our presents and my favorite game we play is we rap toys and other stuf. If you get a double match you will get to get a turn.

Leah Shearer

Colfax