Dear Santa – Mrs. Ohman’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Dear Santa,
Can I change my baby elves names to Snowflake and Mittens? How are the baby elves doing? This year can I please have a pet Rat a real one please? My mom say’s it’s ok. Can I also have a nentendo switch? Please and thank you.
McKinley Olson
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
How old is Dasher? Can I have a Lego set please?
Michael Mewis, 8
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
Can I see your ranederae please? I want a its Box and I want a remote car.
Bowden Loida, 7
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
How old are your raindars? Can I have a gumbo pop it? Lease and thank you.
Kolten Corey, 7
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
I wont a wii your for kerismis please and Thank you. Santa why Don’t you have any kids?
Eli Kuehn, 8
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
How old is roodoff. Iwant a huvbord. Thank you for toy last year.
Brody Blume, 8
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
How meny elves do you have? I want 10 popit’s for Christmas pleas and thank. Santa how’s your best frend? I want a big stufet Elefint.
Isibeal Kelly, 7
Dear Santa,
Can I have a new bounsy ball? How may raindeer do you have? How old is Dasher? How old are you Santa? When is your birthday? I want tow popites please.
Kimber Nusbaum, 7
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a headset? How do you get presint for all of the kids? How old are you? How many elves do you have?
Mason Kempston, 8
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
Can you bring some thing for my fam ily? I would like 6 blue candy canes. I would like some new gloves.
Matthew Jasper
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
How old are your raindeer? Do you have elfs? How is Mrs. Clause? Can I please get an elf on the shelf? Thank you for last years gifts.
Nora Langman, 7
Dear Santa,
How old is roodoff? I want a exbox please and thank you. I want a intendoa swich Please and thank you. How old is Mis. Clas?
Carson Keeley, 8
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
I want a gun and a bowe in aro please Thank you. How meny evs do you have? Whats your biges presit?
Isaac Ohman, 7
Dear Santa,
What are your ranedeer’s names? Can you make my sister like me please? Can I get 2 boy elfs? But ceep the girl’s please. Cany you get me eny figit’s but 2? Can you get me a Elsa blankit please? Thank you for the presin’s laest year.
Tinley Miller, 7
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
Can you please give my friends gifts and for me shoos? How many elfs do you have? Can I please have an elf on the shelf? How old is Mrs, clos? When is Doners birthday?
Macie Voeltz, 7
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
What is your favet color? I want a remotkontrol Dinosuar, and Nintedo swich for me. So I can play when my brother is playing on the Nintendo plese and thank you.
Douglas Shepard, 7
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
What are your elves for? Thank you for the last years presents. Can I please have a intend swich, a x box series x, a ps5, 4 controlrs and a fast Rc car? Thank you. I am seven years old.
Robert Schultz, 7
Glenwood City
Dear Santa,
How old is Mrs Klos? Can I have twin sistrus? Can I have watrmelin lipstick and watrmelin make up? Please and thank you. How old are your rinedeer?
Emma Lovgren, 7
Glenwood City