Dear Santa – Mrs. Ohman’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021

Dear Santa,

Can I change my baby elves names to Snowflake and Mittens? How are the baby elves doing? This year can I please have a pet Rat a real one please? My mom say’s it’s ok. Can I also have a nentendo switch? Please and thank you.

McKinley Olson

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

How old is Dasher? Can I have a Lego set please?

Michael Mewis, 8

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

Can I see your ranederae please? I want a its Box and I want a remote car.

Bowden Loida, 7

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

How old are your raindars? Can I have a gumbo pop it? Lease and thank you.

Kolten Corey, 7

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

I wont a wii your for kerismis please and Thank you. Santa why Don’t you have any kids?

Eli Kuehn, 8

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

How old is roodoff. Iwant a huvbord. Thank you for toy last year.

Brody Blume, 8

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

How meny elves do you have? I want 10 popit’s for Christmas pleas and thank. Santa how’s your best frend? I want a big stufet Elefint.

Isibeal Kelly, 7

Dear Santa,

Can I have a new bounsy ball? How may raindeer do you have? How old is Dasher? How old are you Santa? When is your birthday? I want tow popites please.

Kimber Nusbaum, 7

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a headset? How do you get presint for all of the kids? How old are you? How many elves do you have?

Mason Kempston, 8

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

Can you bring some thing for my fam ily? I would like 6 blue candy canes. I would like some new gloves.

Matthew Jasper

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

How old are your raindeer? Do you have elfs? How is Mrs. Clause? Can I please get an elf on the shelf? Thank you for last years gifts.

Nora Langman, 7

Dear Santa,

How old is roodoff? I want a exbox please and thank you. I want a intendoa swich Please and thank you. How old is Mis. Clas?

Carson Keeley, 8

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

I want a gun and a bowe in aro please Thank you. How meny evs do you have? Whats your biges presit?

Isaac Ohman, 7

Dear Santa,

What are your ranedeer’s names? Can you make my sister like me please? Can I get 2 boy elfs? But ceep the girl’s please. Cany you get me eny figit’s but 2? Can you get me a Elsa blankit please? Thank you for the presin’s laest year.

Tinley Miller, 7

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

Can you please give my friends gifts and for me shoos? How many elfs do you have? Can I please have an elf on the shelf? How old is Mrs, clos? When is Doners birthday?

Macie Voeltz, 7

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

What is your favet color? I want a remotkontrol Dinosuar, and Nintedo swich for me. So I can play when my brother is playing on the Nintendo plese and thank you.

Douglas Shepard, 7

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

What are your elves for? Thank you for the last years presents. Can I please have a intend swich, a x box series x, a ps5, 4 controlrs and a fast Rc car? Thank you. I am seven years old.

Robert Schultz, 7

Glenwood City

Dear Santa,

How old is Mrs Klos? Can I have twin sistrus? Can I have watrmelin lipstick and watrmelin make up? Please and thank you. How old are your rinedeer?

Emma Lovgren, 7

Glenwood City