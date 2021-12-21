Dear Santa – Mr. DeRoeck’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021
Dear Santa,
I really hope you have a good Christmas. Can I please have a new jungle puzzle and aa new boll? How are your and Mrs. Clause been? I been rily good this year!
Annabelle Benzschawel, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good. I hope you are. Can I have a gum gum machine. Nerf gun also a four wheeler how are your reindeer. I hope you’re having a graet yere. Have a merry Christmas!!!! Can I also have a x-box?
Connor Constatine, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Haw have you and mrs clos ben? I’m thinking good. I’v ben really really really good this year. Presints. A kids Four wheeler, and a Nintendo swich. If you cant get the kids four wheeler I can do the Nintendo Swich.
Malachi Fredrickson, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can I please have a mermaid dall can I please have apaptop,can I please have a culeing book. I have been good because I clend the house!
Olivia Kelly, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good year at the north pole. Could I please have some legos and a popit Please? Santa I have Been really good this year Because I have Been helping people if they need it.
Morgan Knutson, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Can I please have an ameican girl Dall. And 3 lol Dalls lastly I want ameican Dall accessories for my american girl Dall how are your raindeer doing? How are you Doing? An Marry Christmas! I have tried to Be good this.
Tenley Lokken, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Can I please have some minni brands for my Amiracan girl doll barbies and Amiracan girl doll toys? I have been really good this year because I have been feeding my pets when my parents want me to. How many houses have you been to this Christmas? I hope you had some great years. I hope you and Mrs. Clause are doing well.
Bielle Martines, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I hope your are having a gud Christmas. I want a baby puppt, more fidgets, and more min brands. I hope your reinder are doeing gud.
Marlee Moore, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a popit and a green bay sign and some robux. I Hope you are Haveing a good day! I really want to no how old you are? How much elfs you have? I Hope you Have good year!
Brennen Murphy, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Are you excite for Christmas? I know I am. Can I please have a shih tzu puppy? I thint I was good because I have tried to not say anything mean. Can I also have everything you need to take care of a shih tzu?
Aubrey Rusch, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I hope your reindeers are doing well too. I hope you have a merry Christmas. Have a grat Holiday! Can I please have some rubber Ducys, some toy wolfs, a big Dragon plush?
Norah Rymer, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa Clause! Is Dasher and the other reindeer dooin good? Can I have a Nintendo switch, deck of pokemon cards and a pokemon poster please?
Benson Schultz, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
How are your doing? I hop you had a great Christmas! Merry Christmas. I have been really good this year because I made my mom breakfast. I Love to make you cookies for you some time. Also can I please have a LOL doll, cut erasers, and my family tobe happy? Thank you.
Zayleena Scoville-James, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I hope you Have a good year. Santa I ples want a dirt byke for wheeler and lights for my room. Thank you. I have been using friunshe Mery Christmis
Kaaden Stalson, 7
Menomonie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year because I helpt my mom clean. For Christmas, this year I wood like LoL’s some squishies and a pack of Books please! Thank you
Kaylin Stamm, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I want some popit’s and some fidgets and I want some littlest pet shopes. I hope you and your wife and your reindeer are feeling Good. I hope you get two notes because I have one here and one at my house. Thank you for the presents! I have Been a good gril. Love you Santa!!
Arya Stelter, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Can I pleas have Lego 70676, Bengl’s jersy of Jamar Chase, and the Millenium falcon? Merry Christmas! How is Rudof, Vinsen, Cuped, Dasher, Pranster, and Comet doing?
Chase Suckow, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Can I Please have some pokemon cards and anerf gun please? How have your been? I hope you had a grat year!. I have been trying to be good. I have had a lot of fun this year! Merry Christmas and a happy new year!
Logan Vang, 7
Elk Mound