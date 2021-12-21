Dear Santa – By Ms. Kinblom’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Dear Santa,

I hope your are very excited for Christmas because I am. Thank you for giving me gifts evry year. Can you bring me a 3de pan Also, some itty bitty princess kitty books Lastly, a Lego set. I hope you have a great trip delivering gifts. Injoy your awesome Christmas cookies and the carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas Santa Claus say hi to Mrs Claus fr me please.

Sawyer Jasperson, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. I can’t wait for Christmas. I would love a Book Shelf. Next, a bunch of Books. Last, a hand drum. Have a good ride. And you can give your reindeer some carrots.

Eliot Woods, 8

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I was wondering if you are going to wake me up when you are there? Because I want some LoL’s, a slime kit and a dog stuffed! I reeeally love these stuff I never have these stuff ownly the LoL’s! So can you get me these things!? Thank you for all of the blocks from years ago!! Enjoy the milk and cookies and give the reindeer carroits!!

Layah Wilkins, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good in the North Pole. And thank you for the gifts you gave me in the past. This year I want the Christmas Breyer Horse of the year, and the Schleich horse barn , and the first diary of a wimpy kid Book. Thats all I want this year thank you. And also engoi your cookes. And have a good time makeing toys!

Blakely Koser, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hope you are excited for Christmas. You are The Best Santa. I hope you can get eveyshing I want to get to whont. First I want is 3 new books. Also, can I The books be now? Next I hope you can get a panting fram for my plest get My Mom a notes for My and to rite on The notes Thet she and can you get Me a puppet and I hope you love the cooies. And I hope worsdeer like the carits too.

Natalie Hurt, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hope I’m on the good list and I hope all of my friends are on the good list too and there are five things I want for Christmas. Just the thing I really, really want a maritk trail police car, simis, cranal exsavader, and dump truck. And they are all remorick tralled.

Peyton Nordquist, 8

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas I hope you have a safe journey too! How is your rain deer? I hope your are all right. These are some things I want for Christmas is books, puppets, and remot cochol drone. I promise I will get out cookies and milk, and carets for the rain deer.

Chase Miller, 8

Dear Santa,

I love the presents you get me! But im excited at Christmas, how, do you make the toys? I want, first, I want a stufted monkey. Next I want a minhe phone, a haeh joy the succellent cookies, and the reindder will Have carhits!

Logan Micheels, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas! Thank you santa for the gifts! I Love that you are nice to me and my family. I’m very excited for you to come. These are three things I want I want a box Figdeits and a fancy water bottle and a fance new bags, that’s all I want! Merry Christmas to you Santa. I Love you!!

Kairi Gasner, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I want to Thank you very much for all of the sweet things you do. I really want a dinosaur collection, a giant nerf gun and a T-Rex stuffy. Lastly, I hope you are feeling good and healthy to do all that you do for us Thank You!!

Caleb Parish, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hop you are sohappy I am so happy that it is chrismis and how are your randear? I hope thay are asumelike you and can I have thes things? A candle for Chrismis and AmEricn a girl doll and a toy of all the Reindear. Be safe and can I have books and a Lova vekans lampand a hors hipre and popits By Santa sta safe

Aurora Hudson, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. I love you santa I want a teddy bear. And cool shirts. Also a scooter. I hops you have a safe journey. I hope my friend and I are all on the good list. Stay healthy and Happy.

Bowyn Brostrom, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

Thak you for getting me wohoerFall toys! Please say hello to Mrs Clause and thereindeer. If I get these giFts For Christmas that would be terrific. A Camo jaket, a new Belt Buckle, and new books, too. I love to read! Enjoy the uammie cookies and miLk. Bring the chiloren lots of presonts.

Elijah Carrillo, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring me a cool new toy. I want it to be more books, a soker ball and a new leg set. Also I hop you have a good trip! Also, would you get my brothers some new trucks please! Then would you get my mom and dad some now camper stuff! I hope you have a safe trip Merry Christmas!

Willow Badeau, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a good time in the North Pole. I enjoy the surprises that you bring every year. These are the things I would like this year. First a Super Mario Odessey 2. Also, a certificate for a Nintendo online acout. I would really like some new books. Enjoy your cookies and milk don’t forget to give your Reindeer. Merry Chrismas

Joshua Kopp, 8

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hop you have a happy Yeur at the North Pole. Santa, I wish for a really big Nerf gun and a cool red shirt. I and Mrs Clause have a wondelful Christmas!

Evan Kopp Santos, 7

Elk Mound