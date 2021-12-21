Dear Santa – By Mrs. Ryan’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I help my mom. Thank you for my teve. Can I please have a doll. Can you bring my mom a bike. Do you have a dog? Have the randeer been good? Merry Christmas.

Paisley Bauer, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have been cleaimg Why do you have a beard? Please give me a Dc toy. Please get my mom an I phone and my dad a gun. Hello

Jerry Farrington, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year I have been helping my mom cook. Thank you for LoLs last year. Can I please get me a new LoL house? Can you please get my dogs tos end bones. How are you doing? I am helpful

Merry Chhrismis

Kendyll Field, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good thi year. I have been doing my chores. Thank you for coming last year and giving us presents. Can you give me a easel that you paint on for Christmas? Can you please give Gaby a popet for Christmas? Do you realy have raindeer? I love Christmas and I love Santa. Merry Christmas!

Cadence Gilbertson, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year I wosht dishis. Thank your for borbes last year. What I want for Christmas is a hoven board. Santa can you bring KinzLee a dol. Can you please tel misis clas to say Helo to me! DO you know my dog! Merry Christmas Santa.

Onalee Kistner, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this year. I domy home wrk eov at home. Thannk you for get me candy last year. Please can I have mack up and miny Brands. Please get Mckinley a rat and get me a Candey Bry for mom and Dad a sNickers. Have a grat Christmas.

Piper Kittilson, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year I stopped beying sasey to my mom and dad. I want to get the new I phone 13 please. A pair of air poodse for Gavin what are your reandeers names? Christmas id my fafret season of the year.

Silas Knutson, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good from my brothers. Thank you for giving me baby yota stuff. Can I pls have a ps5. You are my Fravrite santa. I love you. Happy New Years eve. Have a great Christmas pls give Nixon a Fortnite give card

Kashton Laramy-Schwenks, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have been takeng out trash. I liked my bab inbom nix rex-that- you gave me last year. Please give me a toy horse. Please give my brother a phoen. Who is your favorite elf? Do you have magic? Merry Christmas!

Ashlym Parzyck, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Thank you for my fish tank and my Hoverboard. I would like Air Pods Pro and an I phone 13 and a apple watch. Please bring my dog Vader a toy How are you magic? Have a great merry Christmas!

Nixon Prince, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I help my mom with chors. I like the slim you gave me last year. Please can I have a plush unicorn I would bring santa a dog. Where does your randeer sleep? I love Christmas! Happy New Years!

Gaby Sanford, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I been nice to my bruthr. I been nice to gavin. Thank you for a too woy trach last year. I would ave a dirt bike for Silas. Can I go to your house Santa please let me have hot chocolate when I get to your house. Have a great Christmas Santa!

Riley Skoug, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have been helping people. Can I have a hover boar lese. My friend wants a g pods pro. How is Mis klas do wing tell yor elfs Hi! Merry Christmas Santa!

Gavin Swanson, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have helped turning the tv on for my little brother. Thank you for the punching bag last year. May I please have a Xbox series X and 100$. Can you give Ashtyn 1000$. Can I have your address. Have a wonderful Chrismes.

Porter Walley, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have been listenig in school. Thank you for giving me a toy. I would like a Feddy butterfiy. I would bring for mom and dad new coffee mugs how ao your reindeer?

Bristol Wetterling, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good I have been helping my mom do a chores. Thank you Santa for giving me ny dirt bike. May I have a bike? Please bring Silas a dirt bike. How does reindeel fly? I want Santa to come down here and have a big hug and get cookies and milk.

Dakota Woltman, 7

Colfax