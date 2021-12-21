Dear Santa – By Mrs. Peterson’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021
Dear Santa,
Have I been good or bad? Also I don’t know what I want for Christmas. You should surpurse me and let me know when my elf comes back. Also take a cookie on the way out. Also you should see if mrs. clause makes any more cookies for you. Thank You Santa! And merry Christmas to you all.
Elijah Adler, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I have been waiting so long for Christmas! For Christmas I would like a L.O.L camper and a pink hoverboard. Thank you for the presents last year!! On the way back eat the cookies and milk! MERRY CHIRSTMAS!
Ivy Bodenburg, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole? I hope you are well. I’d like a teeter totter for Christmas. Thank you!!
Regan Books, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Do you make presents at the North Pole. Do you deliver present to pelople? Can I get remote cat for Christmas. Thank you for the present last year. Merry Christmas!
Junior Delgado Sanches, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Did the Reindeer like the food I made? If they did your Welcome! I wonder how your elves and Reideer are doing? For Christmas I would like some Lego sets and 100 fidgets. Thank you. Will my elve come back? Please! Oh and have I been good or bad? PS Marry Christmas! Byy! By elevs, and Reindeer, and santa claus, and Mrs. Claus!
Violet Edin, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I am good How is Mrs Claus? Do you know? Grab some cookies on the way out and carrots for the reindeer. And I have been waiting for Christmas for a long time. I do not no what I want you can surprise me please and MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Maxwell Glaus, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
How are your elves. If there good give the cookies. I whant madden 27. Don’t get scared of my dog. She might bark, but she will not bite. Thank you for being soopr good person.
Wyatt Grinder, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well! I would like some pokemon cards and the Bad Guys boo 14. Take some cookies for the road!!! Thank you for being nice. Watch out for the traps!
Camden Hahn, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I would like one little stufft animai that is a dolphin. How is Mrs. Claus doing. And I want a lot of popits and fidgets. My family mite leav som cookes. Thank you so much! Merry Christmas!
Sophie Hoeft, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting for ever. I hope I have been good? My elfe come? Here is the moment you have been waiting for, I really, really, really want a LOL Dream house and maybe a long chapter book, Please! Thank you for all the gifts! Ps Merry Christmas
Brianna Johnson, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
What are you doing at the North Pole. Are you macking presents? I want a puppy or a popit. I will get out a cookie and carrots for the reindeer. Thank you for the presents so mach. Have a marry Christmas!
Cienna Lor, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting to write a Christmas letter all year. How has Mrs. Claus been doing? Has she been making cookies lately? For Christmas I want a Minecraft lego set, Wii games, a really, really, really strong nerf gun, and a bit of money. Thank you SO, So, SO much!!!
Cole Renz, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I’m in 2nd grade. I have been good today. Is Mrs. Claus making cookeis? Are the elves busy making presins? I want a stuffed pony and a stuffed horse. Thank you Santa.
Noveli Schneiderman, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a surprise. And I want the Omg houe. Thak you for the presents Last year. They were the Best. Have the Best Day ever. Have a Grat Day! Merry Christmas! Have the Best Christmas
Shelby Turner, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I hope you give me a guitar so I can do music. I wanna become a you tuber and I like music. How are the Elfs doing?
Malachi Vang, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I’m in 2nd grade. How are your Elves doing? Are they making toys yet? I wonder if my elve on the shelf trax is coming back? I hope he does. I want Madde 16 for a present, the rest is a surprise. I want. Than you Santa.
Evan Wolf, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
How is your day? What are your doing? I can’t wait for you to come. I want a popit. Thank you for the gifts!
Scarlet Xiong, 7
Elk Mound