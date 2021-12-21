Dear Santa – By Mrs. Mohr’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Dear Santa,

I have been really good because I always got along with people and I never be mean to people. Thank you for giving me presents last year. I would like a hover bord this year. Can you please give Bryce A poky mon cards for Christmas? How fast does your slay go? Merry Christmas and happy New Year Santa Clous!!

Ellie Wuollet, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I did chors. Thank you for giving me LOL dolls. I would like a my life food truck this year. Can you Please give my mom make up? How do your reindeer fly? Happy New Year!

Haylie Klich, 7

Bloomer

Dear Santa,

I have been very good because I did all my math. Thank you for giving presents last year. I would like some toys this year. Can you please give Gabby a unicorn? How do you do your job? Merry Chrismas!

Peryton Scott, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been very good because I help feed the dogs. Thank you for giving me the drone last year. I would like a hover board this year. Can you please give Ellie a ring? If I touch my elf will he lose his powers? Merry Christmas! Ho! Ho! Ho!

Bryce Arnold, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I Have been good because we never people say “can I play with” I say yes. Thank you for giving me that nintendoe swich. Can you Alexa arms? How much feet is your work shop? Have a Marry Christmas.

Nicholas Bergeson, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I have been good because I get a lang wif my sis and brother. Thank you for giving me toys. I would like a huver board this year. Can you please give piper a phone? How do the rader fliy? Merry Chrismas Santa Claus!

Adyson Kallstrom, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I have payd atenchen. Thank you for giing me a rokit lochr. I would like a drt bike this year. Can you please give Ellie a nekles? How do you kake it arownd the wrld? Merry Christmas!

Jayden Brown, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been very good because I be nice. Thank you for giving gifts last year. I would like a vr this year. Can you give mom cake? How daws your factre work? Merry Christmas!

Knox Prieve, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I helped Jayden get a ball. Thanc you for the combine last year. Could you bring me a silo and drum drum set this yeat? Could you bring a tractor and combine for Jayden? How does Rudolf pull the sled? Happy New year, Santa!

Bryce Schindler, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been very good because I clened the living rom. Thank you for giving me legos last year. I would like legos this year. Can you please give Nicholas a lego set? How dus Roodof’s nos glow? Merry Christms!

Guage Klemish, 8

Bloomer

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I lisen to the techer. Thank you for giving me toys last year. I would like an Xbox this year. Can you please give my family a new car? Do your randeer fly? Yes or no? Have a happy holiday.

Steven Woodard, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good because I ply with my mom. Thank you for the train last year. Can you please give my brother and sisters toys? Can your reindder fly? Merry Christmas!

Kenny Zazovskiy, 8

Wheeler

Dear Santa,

I have been very good because I do my reading. Thank you for giving me the Ninga Trtl movie last year. Sant I would like bokoogon this year. Can you please give Kendl a necklis? How does Rudolf’s nose glow? Merry Christmas Santa Clause!

Cashton Sadjera, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been pretty good because I helped rake leaves. Thak you for giving me Dom’s car. I would like an rc car this year. Can you give Jayden a toy monster truck? Can you acshuale see thru houses? Merry Christmas.

Liam Glendenning, 8

Wheeler

Dear Santa,

I have been pretty good because I hav ben reding. Thank you for giving ne a gud chrismis last year. I would like a LOL doll ths year. Can you please giv Mrs. Mohr konsirt ticits? How dus your elvs make toys? Merry Christmas Santa!

Macey Harshman, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been Good because I am doing home school very Good. Thank you for The toys last year. This year I would like an O.M.G doll Kitty K. Can you please give mom a vacation? Dear Santa, are Raindeer real? Have a Happy New Year!

Gabby Wontoch, 8

Colfax