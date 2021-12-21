Dear Santa – By Mrs. Mohr’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021
Dear Santa,
I have been really good because I always got along with people and I never be mean to people. Thank you for giving me presents last year. I would like a hover bord this year. Can you please give Bryce A poky mon cards for Christmas? How fast does your slay go? Merry Christmas and happy New Year Santa Clous!!
Ellie Wuollet, 8
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I did chors. Thank you for giving me LOL dolls. I would like a my life food truck this year. Can you Please give my mom make up? How do your reindeer fly? Happy New Year!
Haylie Klich, 7
Bloomer
Dear Santa,
I have been very good because I did all my math. Thank you for giving presents last year. I would like some toys this year. Can you please give Gabby a unicorn? How do you do your job? Merry Chrismas!
Peryton Scott, 7
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I have been very good because I help feed the dogs. Thank you for giving me the drone last year. I would like a hover board this year. Can you please give Ellie a ring? If I touch my elf will he lose his powers? Merry Christmas! Ho! Ho! Ho!
Bryce Arnold, 8
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I Have been good because we never people say “can I play with” I say yes. Thank you for giving me that nintendoe swich. Can you Alexa arms? How much feet is your work shop? Have a Marry Christmas.
Nicholas Bergeson, 8
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I have been good because I get a lang wif my sis and brother. Thank you for giving me toys. I would like a huver board this year. Can you please give piper a phone? How do the rader fliy? Merry Chrismas Santa Claus!
Adyson Kallstrom, 7
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I have payd atenchen. Thank you for giing me a rokit lochr. I would like a drt bike this year. Can you please give Ellie a nekles? How do you kake it arownd the wrld? Merry Christmas!
Jayden Brown, 8
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I have been very good because I be nice. Thank you for giving gifts last year. I would like a vr this year. Can you give mom cake? How daws your factre work? Merry Christmas!
Knox Prieve, 7
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I helped Jayden get a ball. Thanc you for the combine last year. Could you bring me a silo and drum drum set this yeat? Could you bring a tractor and combine for Jayden? How does Rudolf pull the sled? Happy New year, Santa!
Bryce Schindler, 8
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I have been very good because I clened the living rom. Thank you for giving me legos last year. I would like legos this year. Can you please give Nicholas a lego set? How dus Roodof’s nos glow? Merry Christms!
Guage Klemish, 8
Bloomer
Dear Santa,
I have been good because I lisen to the techer. Thank you for giving me toys last year. I would like an Xbox this year. Can you please give my family a new car? Do your randeer fly? Yes or no? Have a happy holiday.
Steven Woodard, 7
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I have been kind of good because I ply with my mom. Thank you for the train last year. Can you please give my brother and sisters toys? Can your reindder fly? Merry Christmas!
Kenny Zazovskiy, 8
Wheeler
Dear Santa,
I have been very good because I do my reading. Thank you for giving me the Ninga Trtl movie last year. Sant I would like bokoogon this year. Can you please give Kendl a necklis? How does Rudolf’s nose glow? Merry Christmas Santa Clause!
Cashton Sadjera, 8
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good because I helped rake leaves. Thak you for giving me Dom’s car. I would like an rc car this year. Can you give Jayden a toy monster truck? Can you acshuale see thru houses? Merry Christmas.
Liam Glendenning, 8
Wheeler
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good because I hav ben reding. Thank you for giving ne a gud chrismis last year. I would like a LOL doll ths year. Can you please giv Mrs. Mohr konsirt ticits? How dus your elvs make toys? Merry Christmas Santa!
Macey Harshman, 7
Colfax
Dear Santa,
I have been Good because I am doing home school very Good. Thank you for The toys last year. This year I would like an O.M.G doll Kitty K. Can you please give mom a vacation? Dear Santa, are Raindeer real? Have a Happy New Year!
Gabby Wontoch, 8
Colfax