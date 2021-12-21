Dear Santa – By Mrs. Kittilson’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Dear Santa,

Santa I have been good. Thank you for the Rc car last year. Santa can you bring me a car and Rc car again this year? Can you give others there bavert things? Do you have a favvert reindeer? I like you santa.

Kale Bjork, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

Santa I have been good because I help at my house and school. I lovd mincraft last year. Please get me a new over bord? Can you get a phone for Haley? Santa how has Rudof been? You are the best!

Colfax

Dear Santa,

Sonta ive been good to my friends at school. Thank you for giving me a tablet last year. Santa can I get a Xbox? Can you give my bruder a presint? What’s your most favrt deer? Merry Christmas!

Edwin Perez, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I wos good This year. I have been helpful this year Santa I would like More barbies this year please! How dos your rander nose glo? I love you becos you give us a prasints.

Morgan Wolf, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

Santa I have been kindof good. Thank you for the Bakeugan. Pleas may I have a popit and transformers. Pleas give dolls to my sister. What do ranedere eat? I Love what you give me.

Kristoff Kragness, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I watch my baby bruthr. Mom and Dad gave me a giant pikachu last year. Santa I would like a new monkey blancit. Can yo bring my Dad a giant stuffed Monkey? How do the rander fly? Santa you’re the best.

Nakitta Dawson, 9

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I play hide and sek. Thack you for the shoes last year. Santa would you get me a new shirt. Would you bring new breacet for my dad. Do you like donuts? My family likes to play mario kart.

Tyatn Christianson, 9

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I clean my room. Thank you for my snowboard last year! Santa may I have a kids snowmobile? DO you like Reeses Pieces? I like to go hunting.

Isaak Chevre, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I do my chores. Santa I Thank you for giving me my camera last year. Santa I would like an Americn girl doll Name Kira and her to sets. Santa I want a phone for Cora please! Santa is roodof reall? I lik you Santa.

Eleanor Lisowski, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I Have been good! I help Sheri with cleaning the hous Thank you for all the toys. I would like to get a sonic toy please! Could you please bring a batman toy for my cousin? What kind of milk do you like to drink? Santa I moved so make sure to find me!

Damari Grabowska, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Thank you for giving me a gymnastics mat last year. Santa I would like some winter boots and a bascet ball hoop on my boor. Could you bring a stuffed bear for sister. Santa you are nice to kids.

Avery DeMoe, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I have been good, because I helped take care of my animals, and at school I helped kids with work. Thank you Santa for giving me three small boxes of Pez last year. I would like to please get Kira’s animals care set. I would like poor kids to get a couple blankets. How has your year been? Thank for coming once a year and bringing us presents.

Haly Torgerson, 8

Colfax

Dear Santa,

Santa I was good this year. I did my chores. I helped Dad. My parents gave me a huvrboard last year. Santa I would like a light up sign that says No Drama. Can you get new clothes for my Mom. Does Rudolph actually have a red nose? I went to Disney world for my birthday!

Logan Deutscher, 8

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am very respectful. Santa, thank you for givening me a brush last year. I would like a hoverboard please! I would like a cat sweater for my friend Eleanor. Some day, can you wake-me up so I can see you Roudalph? I love cristmas!!

Cora Osterberg, 7

Colfax

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year I have been helping my friends. Thank you santa for giving me a Rainbowcorn last year. Santa I would like a rainbowcorn this year again. Some thing I would like for my dad is slipers. A question I would like to ask you santa Is Rudolph nice? Santa thank you for buddy my elf.

Annabelle Heitkamp, 8

Wheeler