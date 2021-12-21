Dear Santa – By Mrs. Garnett’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am good. What is your phone number? My crismas wish is a new dog. I hope you have a good crismas!
Camden Anderson, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
This year I want a huge stuffed cat. I also want make up. Merry Christmas!
Elise Barfknecht, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I am excited for Christmas. I’d love some more snow so we can sled! On Christmas morning I’m waking everybody up at 6:00 am. We are going to the livingroom. I’m going to open my stocking first. What I most want for Christmas is Super Smash Bros Ultimate game for Nintendo switch. I’ve been pretty good this year of a scale to 1 to 10 it’s an eight or nine. How do you do it all in one night!
Bronson Burcow, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa! I’ve been kind of good. I’ve been a great student at school! How many elfs do you have? For Christmas I would like a lap top. Do you know my elf? Her name is snowflake sparkles. Have a safe trip!
Hanleigh Canfield, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver the presents before every buddy wakes up! I wish you a merry Christmas! I will have raindeer rood like every year. What is your favorite kind of cookie? I would like to get the tree my mom wants. I also want a Barbie gymnastics set! I want a circle sled. I also want more stuffd animal Babies. Say hi to the raideer for me!
Emma Carothers, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Do you want egg nog or milk? And as the rane dear if they want apples or carits. I want a big stufft bear, a t.v., and a Mario Kart amiibo. Have a great day Santa!
Ullr Hogseth, 8
Dear Santa,
Happy holidays! Santa what is your phone number? I want to see you. For Christmas. I want an xboxx. I am going to leve you out a bunch of cookies! How are your rainder doing? I wish you a merry Christmas.
Eli Crossman, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great Christmas! For Christmas I hope you can give me somthing good. I would like another puppy. An x-box 1. It would be fun to play Games like rocket leage and gTA. I would like a remote control car. I will leave corn for the raindeer and cookies for you!
Memphis Kerwin, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
How do your raindeer fly? I wood like to spend time with my family. Could I have a toy robot? Coud I have a pupy? Coud I have a fone? I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a happy new year!
Winter Crouse-Brown, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Mrs. Clause? May I please have a Nintendo swich? And also a Aron Jones gerzey. May I also have some football cards?
Jacob Koepp, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How do your reindur fly? This your for Christmas I would like an ipone 12 and a gymnast bar and new roller skats. How many reindur do you have?
Sophia Hubbard, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
How are your ellvs? Whitch raindeer is your favorite? Did my mom do tharopy on you? I would like a cat, cry baby, an LOL game and time watch. Mary Christmas!
Juliana Koepp, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
I wish you a merry Christmas! This year for Christmas I would like a phone and a computer and a tablit. Where do you want my tree Santa? By my kitchen? I can’t wait for Christmas!
Bailey May Phelps, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I want a Nintendo swich, mincraft figrs and Legos. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Collin Rygiel, 7
Dear Santa,
Mare Crismis Santa. My name is Jamison and I am 7. I want a pant ball gun, and fishing stuf. And 50 scrach off tikits. Thank you for giving the stuf I want. Ho ho ho.
Jamison Raven, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Do you want showger cookies or choklite chop cookies? I will give you milk to. I want a black mini back pack. I like LOL Doll’s to. I like Barbies. Merry Christmas Santa!
Kyleigh Rosenthal, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! What is your phone number? This year for christmas I would like goley gloves for soccer. I want a dog. I hope you have a merry Christmas! I will put cookies out.
Noah Rygiel, 7
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Happy holidays! What’s your favorite part about Christmas? This year I want an iphone12 and a golden chain. I want WR or RB Tackle football stuff please. I want football Gloves. I have been very Good This year. Can I please have a very small and cute puppy? Have a magical day!
Trent Thatcher, 8
Elk Mound
Dear Santa,
Do you want egg nog or milk? I would like an Amrakingirl doll, omg dolls, and LOL dols. I also want an Amarakin girl doll Locker. Also do you want sugar cookies? I wode want as much money as you can give me please. Id like a mini bakpak. What is your phone number? What is your elfs names? I wish you a Marey Cristmas!
Estelle Tietz, 7
Elk Mound