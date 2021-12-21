Dear Santa – By Mrs. Garnett’s 2nd Grade Class – 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good. What is your phone number? My crismas wish is a new dog. I hope you have a good crismas!

Camden Anderson, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

This year I want a huge stuffed cat. I also want make up. Merry Christmas!

Elise Barfknecht, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I am excited for Christmas. I’d love some more snow so we can sled! On Christmas morning I’m waking everybody up at 6:00 am. We are going to the livingroom. I’m going to open my stocking first. What I most want for Christmas is Super Smash Bros Ultimate game for Nintendo switch. I’ve been pretty good this year of a scale to 1 to 10 it’s an eight or nine. How do you do it all in one night!

Bronson Burcow, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa! I’ve been kind of good. I’ve been a great student at school! How many elfs do you have? For Christmas I would like a lap top. Do you know my elf? Her name is snowflake sparkles. Have a safe trip!

Hanleigh Canfield, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

How do you deliver the presents before every buddy wakes up! I wish you a merry Christmas! I will have raindeer rood like every year. What is your favorite kind of cookie? I would like to get the tree my mom wants. I also want a Barbie gymnastics set! I want a circle sled. I also want more stuffd animal Babies. Say hi to the raideer for me!

Emma Carothers, 8

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

Do you want egg nog or milk? And as the rane dear if they want apples or carits. I want a big stufft bear, a t.v., and a Mario Kart amiibo. Have a great day Santa!

Ullr Hogseth, 8

Dear Santa,

Happy holidays! Santa what is your phone number? I want to see you. For Christmas. I want an xboxx. I am going to leve you out a bunch of cookies! How are your rainder doing? I wish you a merry Christmas.

Eli Crossman, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great Christmas! For Christmas I hope you can give me somthing good. I would like another puppy. An x-box 1. It would be fun to play Games like rocket leage and gTA. I would like a remote control car. I will leave corn for the raindeer and cookies for you!

Memphis Kerwin, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

How do your raindeer fly? I wood like to spend time with my family. Could I have a toy robot? Coud I have a pupy? Coud I have a fone? I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Winter Crouse-Brown, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Mrs. Clause? May I please have a Nintendo swich? And also a Aron Jones gerzey. May I also have some football cards?

Jacob Koepp, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How do your reindur fly? This your for Christmas I would like an ipone 12 and a gymnast bar and new roller skats. How many reindur do you have?

Sophia Hubbard, 8

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

How are your ellvs? Whitch raindeer is your favorite? Did my mom do tharopy on you? I would like a cat, cry baby, an LOL game and time watch. Mary Christmas!

Juliana Koepp, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

I wish you a merry Christmas! This year for Christmas I would like a phone and a computer and a tablit. Where do you want my tree Santa? By my kitchen? I can’t wait for Christmas!

Bailey May Phelps, 8

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I want a Nintendo swich, mincraft figrs and Legos. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Collin Rygiel, 7

Dear Santa,

Mare Crismis Santa. My name is Jamison and I am 7. I want a pant ball gun, and fishing stuf. And 50 scrach off tikits. Thank you for giving the stuf I want. Ho ho ho.

Jamison Raven, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

Do you want showger cookies or choklite chop cookies? I will give you milk to. I want a black mini back pack. I like LOL Doll’s to. I like Barbies. Merry Christmas Santa!

Kyleigh Rosenthal, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! What is your phone number? This year for christmas I would like goley gloves for soccer. I want a dog. I hope you have a merry Christmas! I will put cookies out.

Noah Rygiel, 7

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

Happy holidays! What’s your favorite part about Christmas? This year I want an iphone12 and a golden chain. I want WR or RB Tackle football stuff please. I want football Gloves. I have been very Good This year. Can I please have a very small and cute puppy? Have a magical day!

Trent Thatcher, 8

Elk Mound

Dear Santa,

Do you want egg nog or milk? I would like an Amrakingirl doll, omg dolls, and LOL dols. I also want an Amarakin girl doll Locker. Also do you want sugar cookies? I wode want as much money as you can give me please. Id like a mini bakpak. What is your phone number? What is your elfs names? I wish you a Marey Cristmas!

Estelle Tietz, 7

Elk Mound