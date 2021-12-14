Wayne Otto Norrgard of Boyceville, WI, died peacefully on December 10th, 2021, at the Northland, Mayo Hospital, in Barron, WI after a short illness. He was 95 years old.

Wayne was born November 21st, 1926 in Milaca, MN to Otto and Setma Norrgard. After graduating in 1944, he farmed with his dad until 1947. He was then employed by the Milaca Farmers Co-op Creamery until 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-52.

Wayne married the love of his life Evelyn Eckhardt on August 14th, 1954. They were happily married until her death in April of 2020. Wayne was a Quality Fieldman for Land O’Lakes in Monticello from 1953-1955. He then moved his family to Dresser, WI, where he was employed as Plant Fieldman at Rock Ridge Dairy Co until 1963. He moved to Boyceville, WI where he was Plant Supervisor for the Farmer’s Co-op until 1967. He was then employed by the WI Dept. of Agriculture where he worked as a meat inspector until 1973. He transferred and became a food inspector until he retired in 1992. Once retired, Wayne loved to fish, garden and watch the Minnesota Vikings. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter Joanne Schutts; granddaughters Sara and Amanda Schutts; great -grandson Mason Jones (Sara) of Forest Lake, MN; son Gregory (Lori) Norrgard; grandson Michael Norrgard, and great-granddaughter Kaleigha Norrgard of Boyceville, WI; sister-in-law Myra Norrgard, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Gary Schutts, his parents, brother Elmo Norrgard, sister and brother-in-law Lorraine & Morris Besser, and nephew Byron Norrgard.

A small service will be held for family in the spring.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.