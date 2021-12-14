Eva Brink, 97, died peacefully at her home in Glendale, AZ, on December 5, 2021. Eva was born in Springbrook, WI, and was raised in Colfax, WI. She married Donald Brink in 1947, they started their family while living in MN and IA, then relocated to Phoenix, AZ with their six children in 1964. She taught school after graduation, then again in the 1960s until she became a full-time homemaker. Eva entered eternal life with her Lord and Saviour after living a long and fulfilled life devoted to her family and faith. She most enjoyed being with her family, babysitting the grandkids, walking every morning, and was an avid reader.

Eva is survived by her loving children Naomi Lloyd (Russ), Lois Brink, Eunice Goeldi (Rick), John Brink (Eileen), Ruth Hack, and Mary Wadsworth; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Donald, her husband of 52 years, her one year old daughter Susan Kay, sister Bernetta “Betty” Kressin, and brothers Herbert “Butch”, Lloyd “Bud”, and Albert.

Eva was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Green Acres Glendale Mortuary.