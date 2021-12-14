Elton Joy Grapes, 87, of Austin, Texas passed away on December 1, 2021. He lived a full life and was loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed.

He was born in Knapp, Wisconsin on June 5, 1934 to Dorothy and Russell Grapes. He had fond memories of growing up on the family dairy farm where he learned the value of hard work and the importance of family. Growing up, he was a member of the Knapp United Methodist Church.

In February of 1954, he joined the United States Air Force as a pilot and proudly served our country for the next 20 years until retiring in February of 1974 at the rank of Lt. Colonel. Elton received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Omaha in 1967 and was recognized for his scholastic achievement as a Bootstrap TDY student. During his time with the United States Air Force, he had assignments around the world and was recognized with numerous distinguished medals and achievements including the Meritorious Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal. He was a Vietnam Veteran, member of The Retired Officers Association, MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) and the Firebird Association.

Elton’s love for flying continued throughout the remainder of his professional life. He spent several years as the pilot for a small company in Wisconsin and ended his career as a pilot for the State of Texas for over 17 years, retiring in August 1995.

On October 12, 1957, he married the love of his life, Ada A. (Dal Farra) Grapes and together they had four children. Elton felt strongly that no dedicated Service member could carry out their demanding duties without the love and support of their spouse, and she was “one of the best”.

Elton loved to play golf and in his later years would volunteer for the FedEx Kinko’s Classic. But his greatest love was his family and he wanted nothing more than to spend as much time as he could with them, including the annual beach trip that oftentimes included most of the Grapes clan.

Elton is survived by his daughter, Carole Stapper and husband Blake; his daughter Brenda Kerlin and husband Jimmy; his daughter Diane Shrawder and husband Robert; his son Bill Grapes and wife Marcia; his grandchildren Ben and Charleen Starr, Josh and Chloe Starr, Maggie Stapper, Brandon and Cassidy Kerlin, Chase and Jill Kerlin, Justin and Lauren Kerlin, Ashley Kerlin, Chris and Carly Coaty, Nicole and Joe Inskeep, Dylan Shrawder and Laurel Shrawder, as well as 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Ellen Dettmann and husband Chuck.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Grapes, his parents, and his brother William Russell Grapes Jr.

Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35 Pflugerville, Texas 78660, on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service immediately following the visitation hour beginning at 5:00 p.m. He will then join Ada and be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery where he will receive Military Honors at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, Disabled American Veterans, or the charity of your choice.

Please visit Elton’s memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with his family.