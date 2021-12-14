DC facilities committee starts working on renewable energy/carbon neutrality again

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — After a five-month hiatus, the Dunn County Facilities Committee is ready to start working again on achieving the goal of 100 percent renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2050.

The facilities committee recommended that the Dunn County Board adopt a resolution setting the renewable energy and carbon neutrality goal at the April meeting, the county board approved the resolution at the May meeting, and at the July meeting, the facilities committee discussed developing a facilities assessment spreadsheet.

Should energy efficiency become a regular agenda item, and how does the committee want to move forward? asked Charles Maves, county board supervisor from Boyceville and chair of the facilities committee, at the committee’s December 8 meeting.

A while back, the facilities committee discussed developing a spreadsheet that would have a tab for each county building, and each spreadsheet would list the number and type of windows, the heating system, cooling system, what kind of insulation, and what kind of roof, said Tim Niehoff, county board supervisor from Menomonie and a member of the facilities committee.

Jon Sworski, who resigned as director of the Dunn County Public Works Department several months ago, was working on the spreadsheet, and Niehoff asked Scott Nabbefeld, facilities director, if he was now in possession of the spreadsheet.

Nabbefeld said he did not have the spreadsheet and wondered if it would be possible to recover it from the computer Sworski had used.

As it turned out, Niehoff had a paper copy of one tab of the spreadsheet.

In addition to the number and type of windows, for example, the spreadsheet includes a place to record the cost of replacing the windows, and the amount that should be budgeted, Niehoff said.

Nabbefeld said he could use the paper copy to recreate the facility spreadsheet.

The Energy Star Portfolio Manager might also be useful, because it focuses on individual buildings, said Don Kuether, county board supervisor from Menomonie and a member of the facilities committee.

Task force

At previous meetings, the facilities committee also has discussed forming a renewable energy task force.

Does the facilities committee have the time and the expertise to work on renewable energy and carbon neutrality, or would it be useful to form a task force that includes committee members but also others from the community with more expertise? Kuether asked.

Menomonie, La Crosse and Eau Claire all have a separate task group, he noted.

A plan is needed to set goals and milestones, and the task force could formulate the plan, Kuether said, adding that he realized a task force would probably need to have some money budgeted for operational costs.

Maves said he believed a task force would be a great idea.

“I do not have the expertise to say do this or that,” he said.

As for the operational costs for the task force, “sometimes it takes money to save money,” Maves said.

The federal infrastructure bill just signed into law may have money available, and the Build Back Better Plan has money included for climate change mitigation, Kuether said.

“There are possibilities of cash being available,” he said.

Dunn County adopted a sustainability plan in 2010, and there is a UW-Stout graduate student who is working on suggestions for updating the county’s sustainability plan, Kuether said.

The sustainability plan fits in with renewable energy and carbon neutrality, and an updated plan could be useful in helping to achieve the goals, he said.

Assessment

The facilities assessment spreadsheets can include estimates for upgrades, such as upgrading windows, estimates for energy savings and how much money to budget, Niehoff said.

Then the committee can prioritize what should be done and indicate which budget year the upgrades should be completed, he said.

The Neighbors of Dunn County and the government center both already use geo-thermal, Niehoff noted.

The facilities assessment spreadsheets are “a great idea.” The county cannot replace everything all at once, but the facilities committee can have a list so replacements can be prioritized, Rogers said.

Niehoff said he also had talked to Paul Miller, county manager, who said the facilities committee would be able to request capital dollars for upgrades and improvements so the money would not have to come out of the facilities budget.

“That’s why we need more information on the buildings,” he said.

Maves said he would place the renewable energy/carbon neutrality/facilities assessment item on the agenda every month so the committee can start making more progress.