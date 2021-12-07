Vera I. (Thatcher) Dresser, age 97 died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie, WI.

Vera was born January 27, 1924, in the Twp. of Cady, St. Croix County, WI. The 6th of 14 children born to Thomas and May Isabella (Kegan) Thatcher.

She grew up on the family farm until they moved to a farm Northwest of Knapp, WI, on Hwy Q.

She attended the Meadow Brook Country School and later attended Glenwood City High School.

Vera married Harold Dresser in August of 1941, in Stillwater, MN, they resided in the Knapp area where they raised six children.

Vera is survived by her children: Doloris (Frank) Smith, Sylvia Proudlock, Stanley Dresser, and Loretta (Dale) Brian.

Grandchildren, Cindy (Richard) Fisher, Kendall Dettman, Theresa Gartz, Greg (Rebecca) Proudlock, Jeromy (Vicki) Proudlock, John Proudlock, Tim (Janet) Dresser and Tim Neck.

Great-grandchildren, Jason Norberg, Santana Peters, Loren Rominiski, Brian Rominiski, Ben Scramstad, David Scramstad, Tony Neck, Brittney Neck, Katelyn Neck, Kelly Brian, and Kale Brian.

Great-great-grandchildren, Tony Neck, Lucas, Tristan, and Levi Simmson.

Brother and sisters Marvin Thatcher, Celia Dresser, Lila Dresser, and Patsy Smith

She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Vera is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, son Wesley, daughter Rosemary, grandson Tim Neck, son-in-law Rodney Dettman; brothers and sisters Calvin, Margorie Smith, Clifford, Van, Miles, Jim, Deloris McClelland, Stella Thatcher, and Jane Blacklock.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI, with Reverend Jonathan Zielske officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Knapp, WI. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to services.