Senator Johnson’s staff to hold mobile office hours

Our United States Senator Ron Johnson has announced that his staff will be available for mobile office hours in several area locations. These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to requests assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.

The staff will hold mobile office at the following locations:

In St. Croix County the office will be at the Roberts Village Hall on Wednesday, December 15th from, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Village Hall is located at 101 North Main Street.

The Mobile Office of Senator Ron Johnson will be in Boyceville on Friday, December 17th at the Village Hall at 1233 Charlotte St. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.