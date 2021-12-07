Boyceville FFA Alumni will hold meeting December 13

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville FFA Alumni will be holding a meeting on Monday, December 13th at 7:30 p.m. in the ag room at the Boyceville High School. This meeting is open to all parents, community members, and interested parties.

Don’t let the name confuse you – it doesn’t matter if you’ve ever belonged to FFA, or if you’re currently involved in production agriculture. All you need is an interest and believe in the advantages of agricultural education, and the FFA, to be an FFA Alumni. Parents, friends, supporters, past FFA members–anyone wanting to support FFA, agricultural education and agriculture is welcome to join the Boyceville FFA Alumni and the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association.

Contact Jenna Behrends at jennab@boyceville.k12.wi.us or 715-643-3647 ext. 404 with questions and inquiries.