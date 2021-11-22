Dustin B. Berends, age 36 of Colfax, WI died suddenly Friday, November 19, 2021 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at St Luke’s Catholic Church in Boyceville, WI with Father Amir as celebrant.

Interment of cremains will be in the Tiffany Cemetery Boyceville, WI at a later date. Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 3 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior Monday at the church.