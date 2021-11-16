Celebrating Veterans Day 2021 in the Glenwood City/Boyceville area

FOLDS OF THE FLAG — Veterans Alfie Schrank (left) and Dick Tews, both of Glenwood City, demonstarted the proper folding of the US Flag during a Veterans’ Day Ceremony held Thursday morning, November 11 in the Glenwood City High School gymnasium. While the duo folded the flag, Glenwood City High School student Emma Lamb, who served as emcee for the ceremony, described the meaning of each fold. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
21-GUN SALUTE — Members of the Connorsville AMVETS Post 72 and the Wheeler VFW Post 10424 fired a 21-gun salute at the conclusion of a Veterans’ Day program held at Tiffany Creek Elementary in Boyceville Thursday afternoon, November 11. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
VETERANS’ DAY SKIT — TCE students Sawyer Wirth (left) and Noah Bohn, who played a grandfather and grandson, were part of a skit that was performed during the school’s Veterans’ Day program which was held Thursday afternoon, November 11 in the gymnasium. —photo by Shawn DeWitt