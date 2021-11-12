LaVerne M. Jones Jr., age 64, of Boyceville, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 5, 2021.

He was born July 29, 1957, in Menomonie, WI, to LaVerne M. Jones Sr. and Joyce M. (Johnson) Jones. He grew up in Ridgeland, WI in his early childhood and moved to Farmington, MN for the rest of his childhood. He then moved back to Ridgeland, WI and graduated from Colfax High School in 1975.

LaVerne married Judy E. Clark, October 22, 1978, at the Methodist Church in Wheeler, and together they built their current home within the rural rolling farmlands in Boyceville, WI. They had two children, Michael, and Carrie Jones. LaVerne was a hard worker and loved his jobs! He worked for DHI, now AgSource for 27 years traveling to many different local family farms across WI. He left the farmland travels to deliver mail across Menomonie city and countryside as a postman for the last 15 years. LaVerne loved to be active and social. You could find him at the local bowling alley every Wednesday night in Menomonie and he loved to enjoy the outdoors as an avid fisherman and deer hunter.

LaVerne is survived by his wife, Judy of Boyceville, WI; son Michael (Becca) of Albertville, MN; and daughter Carrie of Boyceville, WI. He is also survived by his brother Alan, half-sister Cheryl, three grandchildren, Alexia, Amelia, and Coralyn Jones, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents LaVerne Sr. and Joyce.

Graveside services at this time will be a private immediate family only service at Sherman Cemetery in the Town of Sherman, Dunn Co. WI. However, a larger friends/family memorial service will be held at a future date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com