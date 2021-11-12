BV Village Board takes little action on list of agenda items

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville Village Board had a dozen items on their agenda at its regular monthly meeting of November 8th. But, while the items were discussed, some at length, most were moved back in to committee or on to a special meeting set for next week.

Items that the board discussed included a new email platform for board members and village employees, discussed the letter of resignation of the CSO officer. They also heard from Marshall Traxler and Josh Melstrom about building inspections. The board put off the purchase of four mirrors to be placed in the alleys on Winter and Race Streets to allow motorists driving in the alley to better view what is coming down the streets.

The board put off until the special meeting next week resolutions regarding the issuance and sale of $1,735,000 in General Obligation Refunding Bonds and the selection of a purchaser of those bonds. Village President Lukas Montgomery, noted that the new Refunding Bonds will save the village some $70,000 in interest payments over the next twenty years.

The board did take action on reinstatement of unused vacation time for village employees, moved the starting time of the January 10, 2022 meeting to 5 p.m., and to hold the Village’s annual Christmas party following that January 10th meeting.

In his report to the Board, Police Chief Greg Lamkin informed the board that his department handled 230 calls last month, where eight citations were issued and eight arrests were made.

The chief pointed out several significant cases that were handled, including that he had received a complaint about an intoxicated man that was operating a UTV, the chief located the suspect and arrested him.

“Sgt. Rud received a complaint from the crossing guards using the new radios of a suspicious driver, while I was busy dealing with a disturbance on a school bus. Sgt. Rud located and stopped the driver. With the assistance of a Dunn county Sheriff deputy, the driver was arrested for felony OWI.”

The chief conducted a follow-up on a complaint of a parent causing a disturbance at the elementary school and he referred charges on he parent for Disorderly Conduct. He took a complaint from an elderly resident who was scammed out of money by a man and the case is currently under investigation and a suspect has been identified.

“I received a complaint,” the chief said, “about the financial exploitation of two at-risk residents. After an investigation, felony charges on two adults were submitted to the District Attorney’s office.”

The chief also noted to the board that he had responded to six different disturbances involving students and this resulted in three juvenile referrals.

In his report, Don Rose, the Village Public Works Director noted that all the parks have been winterized and that the flushing of water and sewer mains has been completed. He also noted about the work that had been done at a lift station and that a piece of three-inch PVC pipe was found in a value. He also told the board that Tom Mrdutt’s first day on the job was Monday.