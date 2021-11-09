Off The Editor’s Desk – 11-10-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Big Government is on its way!

Congress approved a Trillion dollar plus spending bill last Friday and I am sure that the wicked witch of the west, Nancy Pelosi (Leader of the House) will bring up another Trillion-dollar bill that will send the government debt into a downward tailspin toward the forty trillion dollar mark of red ink. Maybe I should change the heading of this piece to ‘Big Government is here.’

According to a piece written last week by Wealth Authority that caught my eye and I though that I should share it with you, and it goes like this: “The portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt hangs front and center in President Joe Biden’s Oval Office. Like Roosevelt, Biden is an unabashed supporter of big government spending. Biden believes to his core that the federal government can spend trillions of dollars to solve just about any problem, from child care to global warming, facing the country now days.

“Build Back Better, Yeah, by spending ridiculously and putting us further into debt.”

“Part of Biden’s plan is to spend large amounts of money on childcare, home care and tax credits for families with children, which will amount to $750 billion, just some three billion shy of the Pentagon’s budget of $753 billion in 2021.”

I wonder in my mind if Biden knows what is going on? Just a week ago I watched him during an interview with Fox News. He was asked about the plan to award children who are here illegally in this country, that were separated from their families at the border, with government money to the tune of $450,000 each. He seemed to not be aware of that proposal and he said at that time, “It’s garbage and its not going to happen.”

But, now, he is pushing that idea and that makes me wonder, who is running the country, Biden or some of his advisors or maybe his son, Hunter, with his foreign connections. I think that someone has his or her arm up the back of Biden’s shirt, and that is what makes his mouth move.

On another subject, if you can remember how Trump supporters claimed that illegal ballots turning up after the election was over tainted the Presidential election of 2020. With that claim many people lost confidence in our election system and as far as I can see, nothing is being done to improve our perception that the next election will have the ballots casted only by people that are eligible and that the election outcome will be above reproach. But, on Monday morning came a headline from one of the news sources that I looked at stating: “New Jersey Governor race called for Democrat Murphy by 20,000 after he mysteriously gained 40,000 ballots overnight.”

“Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.” – Babe Ruth.

“Reading is still the main way that I both learn new things and test my understanding.” – Bill Gates

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton