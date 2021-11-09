Mark Stuart Halpin, 60, of Colfax died peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021 surrounded by his family at Mayo Clinic, Methodist Campus after a vigorous and difficult battle with Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome, a rare and devastating autoimmune disease.

Mark was born on May 26, 1961 in Eau Claire, WI to Stuart and Charlene (Hoyland) Halpin. He was raised in Colfax, WI, where he graduated from Colfax High School in 1979. He remained in Colfax for the entirety of his life. Mark spent the majority of his work life with Indianhead Enterprises, Inc., providing training and care to adults of varying abilities. He touched so many lives, as evidenced by the many tributes paid to him directly by his clients and their families as his health failed and he was unable to continue on with this work. He felt so very strongly about encouraging his clients and seeing them succeed, and it brought great joy to his life.

Mark was a very active member of the Village Board in the Village of Colfax, having served on the board for over 25 years. He served with honesty and integrity, putting the well-being of the Village and its residents above all else. He loved meeting with and talking to everyone, taking calls at all hours and stopping on the streets to discuss Village and other matters. He was committed to the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group from the beginning, and spent much time working on that effort. He also served on the Colfax Lutheran Church Council for many years. Mark was a huge sports fan, especially when it came to the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Twins, Wisconsin Badgers and the former Minnesota North Stars. He loved attending sporting events of all sorts.

Mark became reacquainted with Kathleen (Entzminger) Mitchell in 1993, when she returned to Colfax, WI. They easily developed a strong friendship which grew into to a respectful, loving relationship which endured until the day he died. He was a valued member of the family, and grew to become the father to her three daughters. They eventually married and enjoyed almost 30 years together. Mark was previously married, resulting in a very close relationship with his step-children, whom he adored.

Mark is survived by: his wife, Kathleen (Kathy); their three children, Raeann (Scott Auburt) Mitchell, Amy (Lance) Johnson, and Julie Mitchell; brother, Gene (Lori) Halpin; five grandchildren, Zachary Steen, Grace Young, Cole Baskin, and Noah and Emma Mitchell; two great-grandchildren, Kayli Benedict and Ryland Stene; two nieces Sara (Nicholas) Vanasse, and Emily Halpin, and three step-children Jeremiah and Joshua Olson, and Stacey (Kevin) Clements and boys; sister-in-law, Karen (Dennis) Wagner; brother-in-law George (Barb) Entzminger, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tim.

The family would like to extend their vast appreciation to the Doctors, Nurses, and all other staff of the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus. They laughed with them and cried with them after 47 days of fighting this syndrome. We couldn’t possibly ask for a more skilled or empathetic team of professionals.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam St, Colfax, WI with Pastor Tom Bryan officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax, WI. To express online condolences please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com