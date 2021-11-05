Charlotte E. Tellijohn age 89 of Amery, WI died on October 31,2021 at the Amery Memory Care Center. Charlotte Evelyn Tellijohn was born on August 20,1932 at home in Cylon, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Evelyn (Winberg) Hawksford. Charlotte was baptized October 9, 1932, in the Forest United Methodist Church.

She grew up in Cylon Township and graduated from New Richmond High School in 1950. Charlotte was married to Gordon D. Tellijohn on July 8, 1950 and together they made their home in Forest Township on a dairy farm. To this union five children were born, Gregory, Dawn, Mark, Gail, and Wanda. After Gordon’s death in 1996, Charlotte married Stanley Fouks on April 10, 1999. They were married until January of 2017.

Charlotte was a life-long member of the Forest and Clear Lake United Methodist Church. She was a proud member of the St. Croix County Democrats and Royal Neighbors of America, instilling a strong sense of civic pride in her children. She was active in the community serving as a board member for the Glenhaven nursing home and Cylon Cemetery for many years.

Charlotte had a strong work ethic, working side by side with Gordon as partners on Tellijohn Dairy. Always the caregiver, Charlotte was quick to give healthcare advice. Looking back at her life, she said she had a strong desire to become a nurse but before she knew it, she was married and had a family.

Charlotte was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook and bake and was quick to smile and give a warm hug to everyone. Later in life, she enjoyed dancing, auctions, flea markets, car shows, and trips to Mesa, Arizona.

Charlotte was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and moved into Amery Memory Care Center in November of 2015.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Tellijohn; parents, John and Evelyn Hawksford; sister, Janice Anderson; brother in-law, Ron Anderson; daughter in-law, Danette Tellijohn, sons-in-law, Carlton Cress and Charles Kuhl; and great-grandson, Levi Cress.

Survived by children, Gregory Tellijohn of New Richmond, WI, Dawn Cress of Forest, WI, Mark (Kristie) Tellijohn of Forest, WI, Gail Kuhl of Clear Lake, WI, and Wanda (John) Bingea of Golden Valley, MN; Her brother John (Kay) Hawksford of Drummond, WI; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews. Charlotte also leaves behind many friends and loving caregivers from Amery Memory Care.

Visitation will be held at United Methodist Church in Clear Lake Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. Private Family Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 11 a.m. at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church with Pastor Hakki Min officiating.

During the visitation, masks will be required at church during the visitation.

Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements. www.clearlakefuneralhome.com