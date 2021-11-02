Thomas R. “Tom” Stallman, 71, of Elk Mound, died Friday, October 29, 2021 at his residence.

Tom was born March 8, 1950, to the late Raymond and Lois (Jones) Stallman. Tom grew up in Elk Mound on his family’s dairy farm and graduated from Elk Mound High School. Tom married Lynn Sievert on April 2, 1983. Tom and his brother, Terry, eventually owned and operated the family farm where they milked Guernsey cattle. After selling the farm, Tom and Lynn would show their domestic poultry at American Poultry Association shows throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, where they won numerous awards and certificates. He was a member of Barum Lutheran Church in Elk Mound. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. His grandkids were his world.

Tom is survived by his son, Adam (Stephanie) Stallman of Elk Mound; grandsons, Sawyer and Conner; siblings, Terry Stallman, Ann Biegel and Sue Anderson; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Lynn, and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, November 8, 2021, at the WEST CHAPEL of

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, with Rev. Hal Schroetter officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM – 3:00PM on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will take plac in Evergreen Cemetery, Elk Mound.

To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com