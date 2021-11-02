Ravn L. “Sam” Krause, age 77, of Colfax, died Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his home.

Sam was born at the farmhouse in rural Ridgeland on February 21, 1944, to Forrest and Ione (Kirkwood) Krause. He attended Plainview School in rural Ridgeland and Chetek High School. Sam married the love of his life, Jeanne Menard, on March 21, 1970. For a time, Sam built pole buildings for several local companies while also raising beef cattle on the farm with Jeanne. Sam and Jeanne took over the family farm in the late 1980’s where they dairy farmed, raised beef cattle, and crop farmed. After retiring from dairying they later moved to the farm in Colfax and continued the beef herd.

Sam was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing. He roamed the woods around the home farm as a boy hunting small game and deer, and later was a mentor to many younger people in the art of hunting. As a young man, he had a good time with friends and fast cars. He was happiest in the summer behind the wheel of a John Deere baling hay and combining corn.

Sam was less about what he was than who he was. He valued an honest day’s work regardless of the job. He was a loyal friend and was always was looking for ways to help people out. He loved his family and wanted to make sure they were cared for. He respected all life and took pleasure in watching the calves in the pastures, the deer that visited the trees around the farm, and the seasons as they changed. His last years were spent visiting with his friends and family, baling hay, and driving the various roads around the woods he used to hunt looking for deer.

Sam is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (KIaus) Bauer of Elk Mound; sister, Sandy Butterfield of New Auburn; nieces, Renee Chevatal of Elk Mound and Kelly Butterfield of New Auburn; nephew, Randy (Sheila) Chevatal of Elk Mound; and a large cohort of friends and distant family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; his parents; sister, Sharon and brother-in-law Roman (Ray) Chevatal.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30pm on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave, Colfax, WI. Visitation will be from 12:00pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Popple Creek Cemetery, Town of Grant, WI. To express online condolences please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com