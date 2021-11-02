Mr. Lamb honored with 2021 Wisconsin Award for Excellence in Teaching Music

Mr. Matt Lamb, music educator at Glenwood City, was honored with the 2021 Wisconsin Award for Excellence in Teaching Music. The Wisconsin School Music Association and Wisconsin Music Educators Association are proud to sponsor a way to recognize professional educators who inspire students with their own passion for music. These organizations have partnered together to honor these educators with the distinctive Wisconsin Award for Excellence in Teaching Music. This award will be presented annually to one recipient, selected through a nomination and evaluation process. Lamb stated, “This was quite an honor. I had no idea that I was being considered. It was very humbling. I’d like to thank everyone that nominated me.” Mr. Lamb was nominated by two area music educators, an administrator, and parents.