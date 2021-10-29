Trick or Treat set for this Sunday evening

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The annual Halloween event of Trick or Treat is set for this Sunday evening, October 31st.

In Glenwood City the event is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. that evening with the Glenwood City Firefighters holding a Halloween Open House for youngsters. They will be serving hot dogs, chips and hot chocolate at the local fire station during the evening event.

At Boyceville their annual event of Truck or Treat will be downtown Sunday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. with the community wide trick or treating, running until 7 p.m.

Everyone loves a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to the safety of those little trick-or-treaters. Fortunately, there are lots of easy things parents and kids can do to stay safe on the spookiest of holidays.

Safe Kids Worldwide has a few suggestions for a safe event.

On average, children are more than twice a likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags, and wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers.

Join with kids under the age of 12 for trick-or-treating.

Slow down and be alert! Kids are excided on Halloween and may dart into the street. Turn on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away.

Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Choose face painting over masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.

Wash hands before eating candy.