PATRICIA R. SCHOONOVER

Patricia Ruth Schoonover, age 89, of Boyceville, WI pass away October 22nd, 2021, at the Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm.

She was born Aug. 21, 1932, in her grandparent’s home in Tiffany Township, WI to William Edwin and Freida Ruth (Schmidt) Canfield of Downing, WI. She attended Best Valley Elementary School and graduated Valedictorian of her class from Boyceville High School in 1950.

On Oct. 26, 1951, Pat married Virgil Schoonover. She lived and farmed in New Haven Township for the rest of her life. Early on, she was bookkeeper at the Connorsville Creamery, Connorsville COOP and Glenhaven Nursing Care. Pat was an active member of Prairie Farm United Methodist church, serving as treasurer for many years. She enjoyed quilting and belonged to local quilting groups. Pat and Virgil enjoyed trips to Bayfield. Attending Big Top Chautauqua and picking berries. One summer they made five trips.

Patricia is survived by; two sons, Tom (Kim), Kevin (Tracey), a daughter Mary; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren plus one on the way; a sister Judith Helgeson; also, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two infant sons; and a grandson Aaron Gregory Schoonover.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Faith United Methodist Church in Prairie Farm, WI, with Pastor Vicky Strupp officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in New Haven Cemetery in the Town of New Haven, Dunn Co. WI.

