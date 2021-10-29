Lawrence Paul Bazille Sr., age 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 while at Golden Age Manor nursing home in Amery, WI.

Lawrence was born on September 25, 1934 in Cylon Township, WI and was the son of Oza and Mary Bazille. He grew up in the Cylon Township area and was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. On December 4, 1958, he married Jeanette Utecht in Denver, Colorado, where he was stationed. Together, Lawrence and Jeanette raised 9 children. Larry worked and lived on the family Dairy Farm as well as working at the Sweet Tooth factory in Emerald, WI. He loved gardening, working with junk, going to the casino and riding four wheeler while helping his boys on the dairy farm.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Oza and Mary Bazille; brothers, Joseph Bazille, Raymond Bazille and Henry Bazille as well as sisters, Cecila Halverson and Teresa Miller.

Lawrence is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette; children, Linda (David) Ziemer, Lawrence (Larry) Bazille Jr., Terry Bazille, Sharon (Daniel) Elmer, Karen (Joe) Hampton, Jean Bazille, Joan Bazille, Paul Bazille and Char (Gill) Orth, as well as his grandkids, great grandkids, step grandkids, his many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Lawrence will be missed dearly by everyone he knew, met, influenced and brought into his household with open arms.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 2:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as for the hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at the Clear Lake Cemetery.

To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.