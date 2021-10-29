James L. Christison, 90, was returned to his Father in Heaven on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

He was born October 31, 1930, in Clear Lake, to Leslie and Ethel Christison.

Jim lived a remarkable life centered around family, faith, and the great outdoors. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955-1960. Through his service, he traveled the world- living through moments that most would consider unbelievable. Jim was a great storyteller and enjoyed recounting his service experiences.

Jim earned his certification as a master appliance engineer and used his extensive skills at Montgomery Ward, where he was employed for many years. He was also known to spend countless hours helping family and friends with their home appliance repairs.

He married the love of his life Marlys Christison, on June 9, 1962. Jim was a loving and devoted husband and lovingly referred to Marlys as his Smudgie. In their younger years, Jim and Marlys enjoyed camping, traveling, and seeing the beauty of Wisconsin and the greater Midwest area.

Jim was an expert beekeeper and enjoyed the art of tending to his hives and the comradery of his friends at the Beekeepers Association. His honey was well known and enjoyed by many. He appreciated all things nature, from hunting, trapping, and fishing to gardening. He was an active member at North Running Valley Church in Colfax. The church was endlessly important to both Jim and Marlys, and they both enjoyed their friends and the fellowship over the years.

Jim had the most joyful and fun-loving personality and was a friend to all who crossed his path. He loved the simple aspects of life and found great solace in simply being with his family, enjoying an ice-cold root beer float or a nut filled treat. He was a social butterfly and playfully enjoyed singing the songs Alouette or Mairzy Doats.

Jim leaves behind a legacy of love and has filled the hearts of all who loved him with endless joy and gratitude.

He is survived by his children: Linda (Dave) Thalacker of Beaver Dam and Paul (Nikki) Christison of Menomonie; brother: Dean Christison of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchildren: Nicole (Jason) Dunning of Sun Prairie, Kristina (Ryan) Haensgen of Beaver Dam, Keri (Sam) Petersen of Shakopee, Sarah (Anton) Proksch of Osseo and Isaac Christison of Menomonie; great-grandchildren: Emma, Logan, Ian, and Nolan; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Marlys Christison; parents: Leslie and Ethel; and sister: Beverly Pittman.

Jim’s family would like to offer a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer, for their compassionate care over the years, and for helping him peacefully transition to his eternal life.

Funeral services for Jim and will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the North Running Valley Church with a visitation from one hour prior to the service at the church. We will also be celebrating Marly's life, who passed away in March of 2020, during the service. Interment with military honors will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery.