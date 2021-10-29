DC PR&D removes regulating housing density in unzoned townships from proposed ordinance

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee has removed regulating housing density in unzoned townships from a proposed land division ordinance scheduled for a public hearing in November.

The section of the ordinance pertaining to maximum parcel density has been removed from the ordinance as the PR&D committee directed, said Tom Carlson, county surveyor, at the October 12 PR&D meeting.

The previous version of the land division ordinance set a maximum density of one residential parcel per eight acres in contiguous tracts of land not subject to county zoning.

The previous version of the land division ordinance also included a process for granting a variance from the maximum density requirements.

For contiguous tracts of land that are under county zoning, the maximum parcel density is determined by Dunn County’s comprehensive zoning ordinance.

The PR&D committee has been working on changes to the land division ordinance for more than a year.

Earlier this year, following a public hearing, the PR&D committee sent the proposed land division ordinance to the Dunn County Board for consideration but subsequently asked the county board to send the proposed ordinance back to the PR&D committee for further consideration and review after receiving feedback from unzoned townships.

The section on classification of land divisions, at the direction of the PR&D committee, also no longer includes a maximum of 20 lots in a 40-acre parcel (or a quarter-quarter), Carlson said.

Under the proposed ordinance, for a minor subdivision, creating a lot smaller than 20 acres from a contiguous tract of land shall require a certified survey map. A maximum of four lots smaller than 20 acres may be created from each quarter-quarter in a five-year period. Additional lots must be created by county plat or state plat.

The proposed land division ordinance is almost identical to the current ordinance that has been in effect since 2006, Carlson said.

Private roads

The proposed ordinance does not allow a private road or access easement to be designated as an outlot, Carlson said.

Line 855 — “no private road or access easement shall be designated as an outlet” — has been added to the proposed ordinance, he said.

Allowing private roads or access easements as an outlot creates problems for the assessor, Carlson said.

In a platted subdivision with a private road, the lots will be surveyed to the center line of the private easement, he said.

According to the proposed ordinance, when two or more lots are accessed by a private road, an agreement for the repair and maintenance of the road must be submitted for approval at the time of application, and the maintenance agreements shall be recorded with the certified survey map or plat.

Differences

Gary Bjork, county board supervisor from Colfax and a member of the PR&D committee, asked how the proposed ordinance is different from the existing land division ordinance.

A possibility exists that a large subdivision will be built northwest of Menomonie that would be affected by the land division ordinance, he noted.

Under the proposed ordinance, each lot that is created must maintain a contiguous net area of 30,000 contiguous square feet suitable for building, Carlson said.

The contiguous 30,000 square feet cannot include land features such as wetlands and steep slopes and cannot include features that are subject to the county’s shoreland zoning ordinance, such as buffers or setbacks, he said.

The existing ordinance does not require 30,000 contiguous square feet that structures can be built on, Carlson said.

An acre contains 43,560 square feet.

The proposed ordinance also requires soil borings on each lot, so if 40 lots are created, there will be 40 soil borings and 40 opportunities to know more about the lots, Carlson said.

The proposed ordinance also does not allow private roads in major land divisions, he said.

The differences in the proposed ordinance will provide more protection for the environment and more protection for environmentally sensitive areas, Carlson said.

The proposed ordinance still includes a minimum one-acre lot size as long as the lot can maintain a net contiguous area of 30,000 square feet, he said.

Public hearing

A public hearing on the proposed land division ordinance is scheduled for November 16.

After the public hearing, the proposed ordinance will be sent to the county board’s executive committee for the December 8 meeting so that the ordinance can be included on the Dunn County Board’s agenda for the January meeting.

The Dunn County Board typically does not meet in December.

In October of 2019, the Dunn County Board approved an ordinance no longer allowing public comments during the public comments portion of the meeting on agenda items that have already had a public hearing.

According to Nick Lange, Dunn County Corporation Counsel, if people speak during the public comments portion of the Dunn County Board meeting, or at a committee meeting, about something that was already the topic of a public hearing, they are presenting additional testimony outside of the public hearing.