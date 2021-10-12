Construction Career Day held in Glenwood City

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Hundreds of high school students from through our area gathered in Glenwood City last Wednesday, October 6th for the first annual “Build My Future Wisconsin.” The event was held at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds with an all day demonstration of building and service industries showcase.

Both the Northwood Technical College at New Richmond and the Chippewa Valley Technical College out of Eau Claire had displays at the event.

Student activities included educational displays, equipment operations and learning labs with hands on experiences with the construction industry practices such as framing, pouring concrete, installing roofing and siding, driving heavy equipment, laying carpet and title, electrical transmission lines, surveying and many other items.

The Vocational school out of New Richmond put on a demonstration on the proper use of fire extinguishers.

Gail Maier, president of the St. Croix County Fair informed the St. Croix County Board about the project saying, “Sponsored by the St. Croix County Homebuilders Association, Build My Future Wisconsin gives students the opportunity to spend a day in the construction Industry through an interactive showcase. Students from about 18 schools as far away as Mosinee will have five hours of activities provided by at least 40 industry partners showing students what it is like to work on the job.”