Boyceville Homecoming 2021

2021 BOYCEVILLE HOMECOMING COURT — This year’s homecoming king and queen, Peyton Ponath and Lacota Brown, were chosen at the conlcusion of the Pep Fest Friday afternoon, October 1. The senior homecoming court is pictured above. From left to right are: Ryan Bauer, John Klefstad, Brian Johnson, Luca Pierre, King Peyton Ponath, Queen Lacota Brown, Madison Andrews, Julieanna Banyai, Hailey Webb, and Asha Haase. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
THE BOYCEVILLE High School choir sang the national anthem prior to the start of Pep Fest activites Friday afternoon, October 1 which were held at the football field. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
THE BOYCEVILLE Homecoming parade, held Friday afternoon, October 1 on Main Street, featured this float by the Class of 2022 titled “Wolf Hunting Season Now Open”. Boyceville defeated the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City 28-0 later that evening. —photo by Shawn DeWitt