Dunn Co. approves tentative redistricting map for supervisory districts

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Board has approved a tentative redistricting map for the county board supervisory districts.

Work on redistricting maps is usually started in January but the census data was not received until August 16, said Steve Kochaver, Dunn County Land Information Officer and Graphic Information Specialist (GIS), at the Dunn County Board’s September 15 meeting.

Rachel Wells, who is a GIS specialist for Dunn County, also worked on the map, he said.

According to the 2020 census, Dunn County had 45,440 people, which compares to 43,857 in 2010, representing an increase of 1,512 people, Kochaver said.

In the last 10 years, there has been a shift in population in Dunn County, with growth on the eastern side of the county and toward Colfax, Tainter Lake and on the north side of Menomonie, he said.

To arrive at the target population for the county board supervisory districts, 45,440 was divided by the 29 supervisory districts, resulting in a target number of 1,567 for each district, Kochaver said.

Federal guidelines say that the population in each district must be within 5 percent either over or under, he said.

When the new census data was compared to the existing district map, it was 43 percent “out of whack,” Kochaver said, adding that he knew there would have to be “some pretty serious line work” to meet the goal of 5 percent under or over for population.

The work of figuring out the redistricting started with looking at municipal boundaries and natural boundaries such as rivers and roads, he said.

Kochaver and Wells met with the redistricting committee and came up with a tentative plan, Kochaver said.

This is a tentative map, he emphasized.

If the Dunn County Board approves the tentative map, then it will be sent to the municipalities — the towns, villages and the City of Menomonie — for the boards and city council to look at the map and to submit their ideas for any changes, Kochaver said.

Although the Dunn County Board held a public hearing on the proposed redistricting map for supervisory districts, no members of the public were on hand to submit public comments.

The Dunn County Board met using the online platform Zoom, and members of the public were able to address the county board through a Zoom connection if they wanted to make comments.

The Dunn County Ad Hoc Redistrict Committee includes David Bartlett (county board chair); Andrew Mercil (Dunn County clerk); Paul R. Miller (county manager); Brian Johnson (District 1, representing the northern towns); Vaughn Hedlund (District 3, representing the villages); Michael Rogers (District 10, representing the central towns); Ann Vogl (District 16, representing the City of Menomonie); and Robert Bauer (District 27, representing the southern towns).

Town of Dunn

Dunn County Clerk Andrew Mercil told the county board he had received three public comments through e-mail messages and that he wanted to read the e-mail messages so they were entered into the record for the county board meeting.

The first e-mail message, sent on September 13, was from Sally Rasmussen, clerk in the Town of Dunn.

Rasmussen said she suspected there would be some confusion among town residences created by the proposed redistricting map.

In the past, the river boundary was nice because poll workers could ask voters which side of the river they lived on, she said.

The Dunn Town Hall is located in Downsville, but the proposed map removes Downsville from one county board supervisory district and puts it into another district, Rasmussen said.

The town hall does not have Internet access, so poll workers will be unable to access the redistricting map to find voter information, she said.

The best route would be to keep the river as a boundary. The Dunn Town Board was meeting on the same night as the Dunn County Board, so town supervisors would not be able to speak at the public hearing, Rasmussen said.

Tricky

Districts 28 and 29 are “tricky” trying to stay within the 5 percent goal for the population of the districts and trying to make the numbers work, Kochaver said.

“It’s kind of a domino thing,” he said, explaining that when one parcel is moved, one or the other of the districts “go low or high” on population.

The committee worked to keep incumbent county board supervisors in mind, too, so that they could stay in their current districts, Kochaver said, noting that he did not know the Dunn Town Hall does not have Internet access and that the comments were “points well taken.”

During the reconciliation process, after the county board has approved the tentative map and the municipalities have had time to comment, additional decisions will be made on the district lines, he said.

“It becomes a balancing act. If you put those in, what do you take away to retain more or less equal population?” Miller asked.

“These are the kind of comments we need, and we will try to, if possible, adjust the final version of the redistricting plan,” he said.

The redistricting process has four phases, Kochaver said.

The tentative redistricting map is the first phase. The second phase is for the municipalities to create wards, if needed, and to submit comments. The third phase is the reconciliation of the redistricting map, and the last phase is final approval by the county board, he said.

Amending the map was not part of the agenda or the process for the county board meeting on September 15.

“We are looking for comments we can use for future versions of the map,” Miller said.

Town of Elk Mound

The second public comment read by the county clerk came from Tony Christopherson, chair of the Town of Elk Mound.

The old map used Interstate-94 as the west boundary, but the new proposed map uses the railroad tracks, Christopherson said in his e-mail.

Christopherson noted there are several parcels on which the landowners plan to build one duplex per lot and that the total number of newly constructed residential units is expected to bring 32 families to the area.

During the presidential election last November, one voter came 30 minutes prior to the polls closing who needed to register to vote, but it turned out the voter lived in the Town of Wheaton and not the Town of Elk Mound, Christopherson wrote.

The previous boundaries were difficult enough for residents to know where they are supposed to vote, he said.

Poll workers in the Town of Elk Mound ultimately did not know if the voter was able to get to the polling place in Wheaton in time before the polls closed, Christopherson said.

According to the tentative redistricting map, a small group of people will be north of I-94 and another group will be south of the tracks, and they may be confused about their county board supervisor, he said.

“Anytime the voting process is simplified, voters and poll workers will go home happier,” Christopherson wrote.

Kochaver said he had talked with Christopherson, and when population blocks were taken off one district and put into another, there was a 5.6 percent deviation in population, which involved eight to 12 people.

The redistricting committee must work with 2020 data, and in 2030, then the new population will be considered, he said.

Spring Brook

The third communication Mercil read into the record was from Mary Strand, clerk in the Town of Spring Brook.

The east portion of the proposed new boundary leaves county Highway C and follows Elk Creek and 960th Street and could cause confusion for voter registration as to whether a voter is east or west of the creek or north or south of 960th, Strand said, noting that Highway C would be the best boundary.

This is again a situation of putting one population block in and taking another out causing problems with the population being too high or too low, Wells said.

The area of Spring Brook that is in question is a population-dense block, and Wells said she would be in contact with Strand to see if there might be viable solutions.

Third time

Kochaver said this is the third time he has worked on the redistricting process and that he also worked on redistricting in 2000 and in 2010.

This time around, with the computer and mapping programs available, is the most automated and the most public comments at this point in the process, he said.

It’s good to be able to work with digital maps, rather than paper maps, and “I like the communication,” Kochaver said.

Larry Bjork, county board supervisor from Menomonie, asked for confirmation that the number in the blocks is the number of people living in those blocks.

The numbers in the blocks are the number of people who responded to the census, Kochaver said.

In some areas, there is quite a lot of variation in population among the blocks. One block in Spring Brook of 360 acres appears to have one person, he said.

Bauer, the county board supervisor representing the southern towns, asked how many municipalities would have to create more wards.

If the population is over 1,000, then more wards must be created, and it looks as though the Town of Sherman and the Village of Boyceville will have to create more wards, Kochaver said.

The Dunn County Board unanimously adopted the tentative redistricting plan.