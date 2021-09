We invite you to join us for a Celebration of Life for Dean Sanders who passed away 11/11/2020.

The Celebration of Life will be October 2, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at Jeff and Diana Sanders “NEW” residence at 2931 County Road G, Glenwood City. Please join us for an afternoon of sharing memories, laughter and stories.

All memorials will go towards the Dean Sanders Memorial Playground to be located at Bartels Beach in Lake Mills, Wisconsin.