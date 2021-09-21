DC Hwy. Committee suggests using $3.2 million in ARPA funds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Board’s highway committee has suggested using $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help reduce a $5 million deficit in the proposed budget for 2022.

The highway committee is recommending the use of ARPA funds for county road work, said Paul Miller, county manager, at a meeting of the Dunn County Board’s executive committee September 8.

The total for road projects is $4.2 million, with $1 million being the local match for state-share road construction, leaving $3.2 million in local projects, he said.

The committee is suggesting using the ARPA funds rather than pulling $3 million from the general fund, “and that’s a significant reduction to the deficit,” Miller said.

Dunn County has already received $4.4 million in ARPA funds for this year and will be receiving another $4.4 million next year.

The Dunn County Board reviewed the proposed budget for 2022 at the July 28 meeting, and since then, the county has received the results of a compensation and class study, and the recommended staffing adjustments add $624,000 to the deficit, Miller said.

Changes in health insurance and the Wisconsin Retirement System contributions, however, will result in a $704,000 reduction in the deficit, he said.

In addition, sales tax revenue will be $75,000 more than projected, and after calculating the property tax levy limit, there is a $242,000 increase in the levy limit, Miller said.

After factoring in the changes related to the compensation and class study, health insurance and WRS, sales tax revenue and the increase in the levy limit, that leaves a deficit of $4.5 million, he said.

Other suggestions

After the county board reviewed the proposed budget of $90.6 million for 2022, the standing committees reviewed the budget and made additional suggestions.

The judicial committee has suggested delaying the hiring of a child support position for a savings of $11,700, Miller said.

The judicial committee also is recommending that a Utility Terrain Vehicle for the sheriff’s department, at a cost of $17,000, be removed from the debt, be placed on the levy, and that $17,000 should be removed from somewhere else in the sheriff’s department budget so that the levy remains the same, he said.

The facilities committee is recommending delaying two projects in the capital improvements plan to reduce the borrowing by $235,000, Miller said.

The community resources and tourism committee is recommending making a donation to the Dunn County Economic Development Corporation but reducing the contribution by $23,000 for a total of $55,000, he said.

The planning, resources and development committee is suggesting an increase of $2,500 in the county surveyor’s revenue, Miller said.

All of the changes would result in a remaining budget deficit of $1.1 million, he said.

Possible adjustments

Miller outlined other possible adjustments to balance the 2022 budget.

After consulting with the facilities director and the director of public works, the highway committee is recommending that replacing the roof on the highway department building could wait for a year, Miller said.

The $700,000 for the roof could be applied toward other highway projects and would be an overall reduction in the deficit, he said.

Miller said that he and Keith Strey, Dunn County’s chief financial officer, also were recommending that the $3 million in borrowing for the capital improvements plan be left in place.

Using $3 million annually for debt allows capital projects to be completed and allows the debt to decrease over time, he said.

Another recommendation is to delay hiring a second assistant corporation counsel until the second half of the year for a $64,000 in savings, Miller said.

Leaving open a mechanic and welder position in the highway department would save $80,000, he said, noting that he had talked over the idea with the highway commissioner, who said the highway department is “doing fine” at maintaining county vehicles with the current staff.

Since county employees are getting better at using the county’s accounting software, consultation fees can be reduced by $25,000, Miller said.

Money set aside for the county’s contingency fund can be reduced by $25,000, from $150,000 to $125,000, he said.

Discussion

During the discussion of the proposed budget adjustments, David Bartlett, county board supervisor from Boyceville and chair of the Dunn County Board, said he was concerned about the increases in the health and human services budget every year.

The HHS budget has increased every year while other departments have had to decrease their budgets, he said.

Sooner or later, the county board will have to say that the county cannot spend any more on health and human services than what is being spent now, Bartlett said.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, the Neighbors — all kinds of county departments need more money, too, he said.

Bartlett said he was concerned as well about the county borrowing money for capital improvement projects.

A significant portion of the $298,000 increase to the health and human services budget will be funded by grants, Strey noted.

And if the county does not borrow $3 million for capital improvement projects, then another budget adjustment of $950,000 would be needed, which would result in cutting out certain projects and services, he said.

There is no better time to borrow money because the interest rates are are low, Strey said, noting that he has based his calculations on an interest rate of 3 percent, but that the actual interest rates are lower than that.

The proposed budget looks solid and “is less bleak than I thought it would be,” said Kelly McCullough, county board supervisor from Menomonie, chair of the highway committee and a member of the executive committee.

McCullough noted, too, that interest rates are low and that it is a good time borrow.

“I would support (the proposed budget),” he said.

Diane Morehouse, county board supervisor from Menomonie, chair of the health and human services board and a member of the executive committee, also noted that the low interest rates make it a good time for the county to borrow money and that she also supports the proposed budget.

The county will never be without debt, and the question is, what level of debt can the county operate with? asked Gary Stene, county board supervisor from Colfax, vice-chair of the Dunn County Board and a member of the executive committee.

The $3 million borrowed per year for capital improvement projects that was approved by the county board is the level of debt Dunn County can work with because it allows the county to complete capital improvement projects, while at the same time, reducing overall debt over time, Miller said.

Every year, the debt and interest rates will be reviewed to see what is needed and what can be sustained, he said.

The Dunn County Board’s Executive Committee approved moving forward with the proposed budget for 2022 with the suggested adjustments.

Bartlett, and Vaughn Hedlund, county board supervisor from Boyceville and chair of the committee on administration, voted against the motion.