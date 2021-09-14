Marjorie Lee Corrine (Hollerud) Teasdale, age 88, of Waukesha passed away suddenly with her entire family at her side on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Marjorie was born on February 12, 1933, in Glenwood City, WI to Edgar and Camilla (Nelson) Hollerud.

Marjorie grew up on a farm near Glenwood City and trusted Christ as her Savior as a young girl. She desired to serve the Lord with her life and began playing piano for the Hersey Community Church at the age of 12. After high school, she went on to graduate from normal school and taught in a one-room school for a year. Then, she married Pastor Glen H. Teasdale on June 16, 1953, in Hersey, WI.

For the next 56 years, she served alongside her husband as a pastor’s wife and home-maker for a year in Park River, North Dakota; nine years in New Lisbon, Wisconsin; and over forty years in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Glen and Marjorie came to Waukesha in 1964 where Glen served as the first full-time pastor of the Faith Baptist Church. Marjorie assisted in the ministry in music programs, leading youth ministries, and leading ladies’ Bible studies for many years. In 1976, the church opened the Waukesha Christian Academy. Marjorie, a talented piano player, played piano and organ for church services, taught piano lessons from home and in the academy, and also taught numerous music classes in the school.

In addition, Marjorie was an excellent cook and loved to bake. She would bake dinner rolls for Sunday dinners, coffee cakes for fellowship times at ladies’ Bible studies, and cinnamon twists for everyone who came to church the Sunday before Christmas. Her baking skills will not be forgotten by those who knew her.

Marjorie’s other loves included traveling to see loved ones around the country, watching her children and then her grandchildren participate in sporting events (volleyball, soccer, and basketball) as well as singing and playing instruments in church, caring for her flowers in and around the house, and watching the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and Badgers on TV with her sons and other friends.

Marjorie’s greatest love, though, was for people. Of course she loved her family (children, grandchildren, and especially her great-children), but she also was a friend to everyone she met in church or in the neighborhood. She loved going to church and being with God’s people. She welcomed everyone with warm greetings and a huge grin, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marjorie is survived by her children: Karen Teasdale, Donna (Gerald) Goessel, Eileen (Gregory) Neu, John Teasdale and David Teasdale all of Waukesha; her 5 grandchildren; her 4 great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Larsen of Carlock, IL.; other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Glen in 2012; her brother, Dennis Hollerud and her sister, Eileen Tjelta.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers in Marjorie’s name can be made to either Faith Baptist Church or Waukesha Christian Academy and are greatly appreciated.

Funeral Services for Marjorie will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church (3250 Summit Avenue, Waukesha, WI). Burial will follow at Mukwonago Baptist Cemetery, (1610 Honeywell Road, East Troy, WI). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service, all held at the church.

For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the on-line guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Teasdale family. 262-392-4251