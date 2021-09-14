CLIFFORD ANDERSON – CELEBRATION OF LIFE By Editor | September 14, 2021 | 0 CLIFFORD ANDERSON A Celebration of Life for Clifford Anderson will be held Saturday September 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Glenwood City, WI. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LAURIE LYNETTE LUTZ September 14, 2021 | No Comments » JUNE A. FITZER September 14, 2021 | No Comments » MARJORIE LEE CORRINE (HOLLERUD) TEASDALE September 14, 2021 | No Comments » TERRY GENE NELSON September 14, 2021 | No Comments » ARLISS A. MELBY September 7, 2021 | No Comments »