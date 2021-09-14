Burch named GC high school and middle school principal

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — Following a closed executive session Monday evening, September 13, the Glenwood City School District Board of Education and administration announced the hiring of Marcy Burch as the new high school/middle school principal.

Burch was one of two finalists that interviewed during the board’s closed-door meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Tim Johnson told the Tribune Press Reporter via email Tuesday morning that Burch is currently employed in the South Washington County (MN) Schools, where she has over 20 years in education.

Johnson added that Burch has served as a special education teacher for various ages K-12, a student achievement specialist, and has administrative experience at both the elementary school and high school levels.

Burch is a lifelong resident of St. Croix County, graduating high school from Somerset.

“We anticipate Ms. Burch officially starting in about two weeks as she transitions from her current role,” said Johnson.

The board also approved the hiring for several other teaching and support staff positions.

Casey Nolde was approved to fill the vacancy as high school/middle school administrative assistant as was Jill Unser as a substitute teacher.

Peyton Hellmann was selected as the new elementary school counselor and Caitlin Weeks was hired as the marking and business education teacher and will also serve as DECA advisor.