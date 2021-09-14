BHS Class of 1961 holds reunion

THE GRADUATING CLASS OF 1961 from Boyceville High School celebrated its 60th class reunion August 25th in an airplane hangar on the Knapp area farm of Ron and Mary Purvis. Front row (L to R): Roberta (Lentz) Cochrane, Mary Ellen (Anderson) McIntyre, Mary (Riek) Lagerstrom, Carla (Suneson) Klingman, Mary (Noland) Gray and Jim Andrews. Back row (L to R): Charlene Pitzrick, JoAnn (Reetz) Klefstad, Pam Nosko, Don Heifner, Ron Purvis, Gary Harnisch, Gary Weber, Jerry Smith and Marlow Solberg. Martha Pakan is not pictured but was at the reunion but left before the photo was taken. —photo submitted
VISITING their former teacher Merwin Moen (pictured in front) at the Christian Community Home in Osceola August 26, were from left to right in back, Gary Weber, Gary Harnisch and Mary Gray. Moen not only served as a teacher but coach at Boyceville High School. The trio reported that Mr. Moen is doing well and is still very sharp as he regaled his former students with many stories of past years at BHS. They said he would appreciate communications from anyone and can be reached at: Merwin Moen, Christian Community Home of Osceola, 2650 65th Ave, Osceola, WI 54020.
—photo submitted