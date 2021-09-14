9-11 Tribute During Rustic Lore

9-11 TRIBUTE —Silence descended for a few minutes at the start of this year’s Rustic Lore Parade on Sunday afternoon, September 12 as area fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies, joined by the many parade spectators, stood and honored those that lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
