The 2021 Rustic Lore Days celebration, held Sept. 10-12, 2021, was a huge success. More photos will be available on our photography website.
NEW MISS GLENWOOD CITY COURT — Aubree Logghe (left) was crowned the 2021-22 Miss Glenwood City and Amalia Draxler was named as the first princess during the annual coronation ceremony held Saturday night in the Glenwood City High School gymnasium. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
2020 Rustic Lore Days Grand Marshals Judy and Julian Bender were honored with a ride through this year’s parade on Sunday, September 11. The were recognized after COVID cancelled last year’s celebration. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
THE 2021 Rustic Lore Days Grand Marshals were Doris and Dennis Berends. The couple rode through Sunday’s parade on a wagon decorated with corn stalks, hay bales and some of Doris’ favorite flowers being pulled by a tractor. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
Another nice Chevrolet pickup was brought to the car show on Saturday by Scott Wyss of Boyceville. It is a 1952 C-10.
—photo by Carlton DeWitt
THIS TRACTOR was throwing dirt dirt during a pull at the Glenwood City FFA Alumni’s annual Rustic Lore Days Tractor and Truck Pull held Saturday, September 11 at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
AND THEY’RE OFF — More than two dozen runners and walkers left the starting line Sunday morning, September 12 to take part in the Rustic Lore Days’ 5K Run/Walk. This is the first time in several years that the local celebration has featured a running event. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
THE GLENWOOD CITY Middle School Marching Band is shown performing during the Rustic Lore Days parade September 12. —photo by Shawn DeWitt