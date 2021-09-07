Memorial Service – Gerald Schwegman

GERALD SCHWEGMAN

There will be a memorial service for Jerry Schwegman on Saturday, September 11 at 2 p.m, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at Colfax Lutheran Church. Jerry passed away on July 26, 2020.

