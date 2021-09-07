Memorial Service – Gerald Schwegman By Editor | September 7, 2021 | 0 GERALD SCHWEGMAN There will be a memorial service for Jerry Schwegman on Saturday, September 11 at 2 p.m, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at Colfax Lutheran Church. Jerry passed away on July 26, 2020. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts EUGENE J. PLEMON September 7, 2021 | No Comments » RANDAL B. MILLER August 31, 2021 | No Comments » RUTH HUBER August 31, 2021 | No Comments » ROSALIE MAE WYSS HALVERSON August 31, 2021 | No Comments » DONALD GEORGE SCHARLAU August 31, 2021 | No Comments »