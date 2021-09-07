LEROY JOSEPH LOIDA, JR.

Leroy “Tigger” Joseph Loida Jr. age 62, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Mayo Oakridge in Osseo, WI, with family by his side. After having esophageal cancer surgery and he suffered numerous complications of pneumonia and bacterial infection. Leroy was born September 29, 1958, in Stillwater, MN to Leroy J. and Marlene C. (Dezeller) Loida Sr.

As a family they moved to the Connorsville, WI area in 1971 and lived on a small farm, loving the country life. He attended Boyceville High School and later attended Menomonie High School.

Leroy worked for Ideal Door, McMillan Electric Company, Son’s Tools, the Grain Master, and later at Specialty Pallet in Boyceville where he was a line lead.

Leroy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing pool and hanging out with friends, especially Donny (his buddy) and Kelly Smith.

Leroy is preceded in death by his mother Marlene and sister Bonnie Weiss.

Leroy is survived by father Leroy J. Loida Sr., sister Patricia Roettger, twin sister Lorri Loida, sister Brenda (Ron) Edgemon, brother Brian (Kris) Loida and sister Theresa (Marty) Hughes. Aunt Sandy Borndale. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September, 9, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI with Father John Long officiating. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery Boyceville, WI. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Thursday.