Eugene J. Plemon, 85, Freeport, Illinois, died April 25 from natural causes. He was born September 10, 1935, to George and Agnes (Schwartz/Olson) Plemon.

Gene served in the Army in the Military Police in Germany. He retired from Elco Industries in Rockford, Illinois.

Gene married Elizabeth (Knight) Britton (died 2006) and is survived by step-son Dan (JoEllen) Britton, step-granddaughter Andrea, three step-great grandchildren and one step-great-great grandchild; daughter from first marriage Linda (Larry) Marko, two grandchildren, Seth and Dane, five great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn (Plemon) Cleasby, niece Kriss and great-niece Kyrie; two half sisters, Sandra (William) Zerkel, Ruth (Gregory) Golden, two half-brothers, Lester (Ruth) Olson, Nicholas Olson; Aunt Gladys Tandberg, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service at St. Joseph Cemetery, Elk Mound, Wisconsin, on September 12, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.