Bulldog spikers look for improvement in 2021

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — After finishing with a 1-9 record in the short season a year ago, the Boyceville volleyball team, along with first-year head coach Jenna Behrends, have high hopes of improving on that record and making some noise in the regional tournament this year.

Behrends will have to replace seven players lost to graduation including second team all-conference player Chrissa Kersten, setter Ava Olson, setter Chesney Leslie, middle Kady Grambow, libero Mya Lagerstrom, middle Jensine Boesl and Alexia Kaiser.

But the Bulldogs have five players who all earned letters last year returning. Ella Holden and Lakota Brown are both outside hitters while Libby Bygd is a middle hitter, Harper Olson plays as a setter and Madison Andrews is a defensive specialist.

Others expected to help out on varsity are Torrie Bland as a setter, Andrea Jensen at the middle, Cambrie Reisimer at outside hitter, Hailey Hanestad, also in the middle and Jacey Guy as a defensive specialist.

Coach Behrends believes the strength of the team is having a couple of fantastic hitters returning and with Olson and Bland setting it up, they will have a lot of opportunities to go for the kill.And there are also several girls in the back row/libero position who are not afraid to hit the floor to dig up an attack. But communicating on the court is something they still need to work on.

“The team would really like to make it past the first round of regionals this year,” Behrends said. “If they work hard, it could certainly become a reality. We have a fairly young team who haven’t consistently played together so I’m excited to see how they come together to play the game. As long as we keep communicating on the court, getting that first pass up to the setter and going for the kill, we will be a successful team,” she added.

Behrends expects Elmwood/Plum City will be a top contender in the conference this year

“This year’s seniors have talked about how they always show up to play and have great players all around. They are definitely going to be some fun competition,” she concluded.

2021 Roster

Seniors: Ali Ruhnke, Madison Andrews, Lacota Brown, Harper Olson, Ella Holden, Torrie Bland, and Libby Bygd.

Juniors: Hailey Hanestad, Olivia Ponath, Jacey Guy, Andrea Dunn, Andrea Jensen and Cambrie Reisimer.

Sophomores: Hannah Dunn Hailey Hellendrung, Cora Leslie, Becca Wyss, Mariah Marvin, Kaitlin Mittlestadt, Mackenzi Loback, Paige Mrdutt, Alison McRoberts and Haley Stuart-Tollefson.

Freshmen: Delaney Olson, Gracie Gonzalez, Emily Fetzer, Tori Stender, Lacy Link, Olivia Jones, Makayla Nelson, Kaci Fisher, Abby Bauer and Tayler Drinkman.