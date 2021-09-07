Arliss A. Melby, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Arliss was born on February 15, 1933 to Frank and Anna Winberg, Arliss was raised in and around Glenwood City, WI. She wed Herbert H. Melby (1928-1992) in 1951 and together they built a successful dairy farm and milk hauling business. Arliss also worked several jobs outside the farm, including school bus driver for the New Richmond school district and managing a nursery and landscape business. She finished her work life as retail sales manager at Countryside Plumbing and Heating. For more than 34 years, you could find Arliss crimping pipe, answering the phones and advising customers about plumbing repairs and DIY projects. She retired in 2014 at the age of 81. Arliss was a skilled seamstress making everything from kids school clothes to snowmobile suits; she even made groovy leisure suits in the 1970s. She also loved dancing, fishing, water skiing, crafts, wallpaper, cooking, canning, garage sales, the Packers and playing tag with her great-grandkids. While Arliss possessed an exceptional work ethic, it was her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that were her favorite pastime. And a good game of cards.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herb; son, David (Janice); parents, Frank and Anna; brothers, Lavern and Gerald Winberg; and sister, Gladys Tollefson.

Arliss is survived by her sons, Craig (Sue) and Scott; daughters, Cheryl (Larry) Standaert, Carol (Terry) Peterson, and Nancee (Dello) Melby; brother, Roger Winberg; beloved grandchildren, Carrie (John) Hubmer and children Bailey and Reece, Christopher (Sarah) Melby and children, Gabe, Emery and Charlee, Colin (Jeana) Melby and children, Mikayla and Kyla, Brent (Sally) Standaert and children, Will and Ben, Jessica (Brent) Hawkins and children, Jack and Graham, Corey (Alexsandra) Peterson and children, Finn and Willa, Emily (Allen) Fauber, Stacy (Joel) Hanson and children, Abbie and amelia, Brad Smith, Nick (Nikki) Johnson and children, Emmett and Quinn, Brett Melby, and Lindsey (Jake) Corrigan.

Arliss endured the devastating effects of dementia; stealing her memories and mobility over the last 8 years of her life. Her desire was to remain in her home and that desire was made possible by her son, Scott. Together Arliss and Scott were a fixture watching the Packers at Leaker’s in Glenwood City of driving the back roads of Western Wisconsin in search of onion rings.

A Celebration of Arliss’ Life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 3 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/arliss-melby-08-30-2021/. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 2-3 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Forrest, WI at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.