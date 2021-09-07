Accident on STH 128

The driver of this car, Alix Rae Nelson, 25, of Clayton was transported by the Glenwood City Ambulance following an accident after she lost control of her vehicle and rolled over into the ditch on State Highway 128 at 152 Avenue in Glenwood Township at 8:52 a.m. Thursday, September 2nd. Nelson passengers, a two-year-old boy and two dogs were not injured in the accident. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the investigation of the accident and was assisted by the Glenwood City Police, St. Croix County Sheriff’s office, Glenwood City Ambulance and Fire. —photo by Shawn DeWitt